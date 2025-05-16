Despite the imminent signing of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, Liverpool still have big plans for Conor Bradley who could be first-choice right-back.

Frimpong’s impending £30 million move from Leverkusen has cast doubt over Arne Slot‘s planned role for Bradley after Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves this summer.

But Liverpool remain committed to their academy graduate and, according to the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe, the expectation is that the Dutchman will arrive to “challenge” Bradley for a first-team place.

Reporting around Liverpool’s interest in Frimpong has focused on his versatility, with Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg explaining on X that he will “contribute going forward” too.

In all likelihood the 24-year-old will be used both as a right-back and more advanced in attack, with the Times‘ Paul Joyce noting that has often been his role with the Netherlands.

Opta’s Michael Reid has provided a useful graphic to display Frimpong’s open-play touches for Leverkusen this season – showing he is very much attack-minded:

What this tells us about Bradley is that he will remain a staple of Slot’s starting lineup, but the head coach will have more options to rotate depending on the particular game.

One of the biggest concerns around the Northern Irishman as he prepares to take over from Alexander-Arnold is his questionable injury record.

But Joyce reports: “The club’s medical and performance department will work on a plan to help [him] overcome the fitness issues that have held him back at times this season.”

A more detailed training and recovery regimen will likely be devised for the 21-year-old to ensure he avoids picking up niggling issues that keep him out of the side.

It is a factor Slot has clearly considered, explaining last month how the exposure of a regular starting spot could aid in this process.

“It’s going to be very important for him, to become an even better player than he is now, to play many games in a row,” Slot told reporters.

“Unfortunately for him, there’s also another full-back who is world class at this club as well with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“That is probably the only reason why he hasn’t played back-to-back-to-back-to-back games yet, because he definitely has the quality to do so.

“I think that is the next step for him in his development, playing every single week and feeling that pressure, and at a certain moment probably that doesn’t feel like pressure anymore.”

Liverpool are expected to agree a new long-term contract with Bradley this summer, as his current deal expires in 2027.