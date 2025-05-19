It has been 20 years since the greatest comeback unfolded in Istanbul and in the years since there have been countless stories to emerge, with many from half time a “myth.”

The Ataturk will forever be the scene of one of football’s greatest moments, with Liverpool defying logic and expectation to mount a three-goal comeback against a world-class AC Milan side.

The events at half time that preceded the unlikeliest of turnarounds have been readily discussed in the two decades since, from Steve Finnan’s displeasure to 12 markers on Rafa Benitez’s board.

Events from that chaotic break have taken a life of their own and speaking to This Is Anfield for mini-documentary Istanbul: 20 Years On, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague explained a lot of the recollections have turned into “something mythical.”

“It was seven minutes and the story is told in the book, not just from Rafa but from everybody else,” Balague, author of ‘A Season on the Brink’, said.

Istanbul: 20 Years On Istanbul: 20 Years On is a new mini-documentary from This Is Anfield that tells the story of the greatest-ever European Cup final. Through the eyes of Sami Hyypia, Jerzy Dudek and Vladimir Smicer, as well as commentator Clive Tyldesley, journalist Guillem Balague and more, enjoy 22 minutes of nostalgia, unheard stories and fan footage of the match itself.

“It’s been interesting how some have taken those stories and have repeated them, which I’m happy with. But how also myth has transformed the moment into something else, to something mythical, and was not true.

“But this is football, right? So just take whatever truth you want. But I’ll tell you the truth that’s based on conversations, a journalistic truth, if you like.”

Having worked closely with Benitez and his coaching staff during the 2004/05 season, Balague found himself in a unique position to uncover what really happened during the chaotic break.

Myths come to life

From ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to the number of markers and Finnan’s reaction, there was a lot that unfolded in a short space of time and Balague told TIA all about the chaos.

“From the moment that they were 3-0 down, Pako Ayestaran and Rafa Benitez started to walk into the tunnel and Rafa and Pako had a clear idea that Didi had to come on because there was a big gap in the middle,” Balague started.

“So Didi Hamann stayed away from the changing room and warmed up for the 15 minutes of halftime.

“And then Rafa thought, another thing I have to say is ‘I have to just bring back the fans into the changing rooms and remind everyone that they’ve all made really big efforts to be there, and that the team needed to show pride and to try to give something back to the fans’.

“Then myth says that people started singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and that went through the long tunnel of the Ataturk Stadium, went through doors and then got into the changing room of Liverpool, and people just got goosebumps from hearing that.

“Despite the fact that they were losing 3-0, they were still singing the anthem. The anthem was never heard in the changing room, that was not heard.

“It’s a very long tunnel, there is a lot of doors and the noise doesn’t get there. But anyway, as I said, believe whatever you want.

“And then I found out that by mistake Rafa had on the board, I think it was nine players at the beginning and somebody pointed out, ‘Rafa, you’ve got nine players’.

“‘Oh, yes. I forgot to put that one in’.

“So I left that story to the end of the many conversations I had with Rafa for the book. The last question for the book was, ‘By the way Rafa, I’ve been told that you had at some point nine players on the board?’.

“And he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, you know what, and then I started putting more players and I ended up with 12 and I was told again’.

“So he came out with one of the stories that made the book, which showed a little bit the chaos of seven minutes that you have to actually change matters.

“With Finnan being injured and having to be replaced, with Traore in the shower having to be kitted again, and Finnan being held by the official because he wanted to go back into the pitch.

“But Rafa didn’t want a player that will get injured in the minute 50 and then be affected, he preferred to take matters in his own hand at that point.

“And then somebody said, ‘Didn’t we score three goals in the second half against Olympiacos?’ People started engaging in that kind of talk then.”

The rest, as they say, is history.