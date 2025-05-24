Jeremie Frimpong underwent his Liverpool medical last weekend but an official announcement has yet to be made by the club, something it is expected to stay that way for the timebeing.

While Virgil van Dijk has yet to even lift the Premier League trophy to signal the end of the season, Liverpool have wasted no time in making moves in the transfer window.

Frimpong’s £29.5 million release clause has been triggered and a medical completed on Merseyside, but supporters have been left waiting for his official unveiling.

• READ: Why Liverpool can’t unveil signings in new Adidas kits

According to the Times‘ Paul Joyce, that wait will continue, with Frimpong’s “arrival set to be confirmed when the transfer window opens,” which is on June 1.

There are two transfer windows this summer to accommodate the Club World Cup, with the first between June 1 and June 10, before it reopens on June 16 and runs until September 1.

While the Dutchman will have been interviewed at the AXA Training Centre and partaken in the customary new signing photoshoot, Liverpool are set to wait to unveil their first summer signing.

It suggests it will be the same case for Florian Wirtz if Liverpool are to conclude the formalities before June 1, and possibly left-back Milos Kerkez if he swaps Bournemouth for Anfield.

Anyone up for a mass new signing unveiling akin to 2011?

As it stands, though, Liverpool’s new signings will not be unveiled in Adidas gear as their new contract does not start until August 1 – negotiations would be needed with Nike for an early exit from their deal.

Although official confirmations will seemingly have to wait, Richard Hughes and Co. are certainly wasting little time in ensuring Arne Slot has the squad he wants for the start of pre-season on July 8.