Ryan Gravenberch‘s red card was an unfortunate moment on an otherwise unforgettable day for Liverpool, with a suspension coming his way at the start of next season.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a magnificent campaign for the Reds, excelling in a new deeper midfield role to play the third-most minutes of anyone in the squad (4,207).

Gravenberch’s performances saw him win the Premier League Young Player of the Year award, but his season ended with a straight red card in the 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace.

The Dutchman’s unfortunate moment, in which he brought down Daichi Kamada, has earned him an expected one-match ban heading into next season.

Gravenberch will miss Liverpool’s opening game of their Premier League title defence, with the club’s statement on the matter saying “further details to be confirmed in due course.”

He will be eligible to play in the Community Shield, however, with Arne Slot‘s side taking on FA Cup winners Palace on August 9.

Liverpool won’t find out their opening league opponents until the fixtures are released on June 18 (9am BST).

Gravenberch has been a consistent player throughout 2024/25, only failing to start one league game, so not having him for at least the first match of next term is far from ideal.

He should not be missing for more than one game, though, considering the red card wasn’t for violent conduct.

The Liverpool midfielder now needs to build on this season and go again, telling The Athletic about his new role and improving further as a player.

“During a phone call in the first conversation I had with Arne, he said to me: ‘I see you as a No. 8 but I want to try you as a No. 6′,” Gravenberch said.

“I played there against Man United in pre-season and after that game, he just put me there. I was like: ‘OK, let’s do it’.

“I can still improve in goals and assists, and in demanding the ball more during a game.

“Sometimes, in a game, there’s like five minutes when I don’t touch the ball. In that position, you have to make the play happen.”

While it was a shame for Gravenberch’s season to end in the manner it did, it didn’t take too much gloss off a fantastic nine months for him personally.

He is one of Europe’s best young midfielders and it’s now a case of the Netherlands international emulating teammate Alexis Mac Allister and excelling every year.