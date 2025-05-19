Arne Slot made four changes to his lineup at Brighton and that included Virgil van Dijk dropping to the bench, but notably Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota were left out entirely.

Liverpool’s penultimate match of the season takes them to the south coast and changes were expected with Slot’s side no longer in need of points, not that it means the Dutchman doesn’t want them.

From the draw against Arsenal, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Mac Allister and Luis Diaz all dropped out with Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa coming in.

Mac Allister, however, was not named in the squad, nor was Jota and the Echo report that they have been handed an evening off after only having cameo roles against the Gunners.

Considering Jota’s injury record, which has seen him miss 15 games this season, and Mac Allister’s tireless work which has amounted to 3,570 club minutes, it is a wise move.

Not only does it afford them extra rest, reward for winning the league with games to spare, but it also offers opportunity to the likes of Elliott and Chiesa.

Since the league title was confirmed against Tottenham, Mac Allister has failed to start having instead twice come off the bench for a total of 45 minutes.

The Argentine does, however, appear to be in Brighton despite missing out on the squad, enjoying a night of hospitality at his former club.

That may change on the final day against Crystal Palace on Sunday, a game every player will want to be involved in ahead of lifting the title.

Notably, Joe Gomez is on the bench for the first time since his hamstring injury in early February, as is Trent Alexander-Arnold, not that his presence will be as popular among supporters.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Slot also confirmed Quansah will start on the left against Brighton while Elliott will feature as the more advanced midfielder.