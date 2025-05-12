Why Liverpool fans booed Trent Alexander-Arnold

It was the talk of the match. It was never supposed to be, but the actions of the past week lined up the ingredients perfectly to concoct a recipe for what proved a sideshow as Arsenal arrived at Anfield.

Last week Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s entourage had decided it was necessary and timely to confirm the news of his impending summer departure, as a free agent to pastures new.

The title-clincher had happened, spirits were high and both Alexander-Arnold and the club anticipated that the moment was ripe to slot in the unfortunate news – though it was, at this point, news to absolutely nobody – and hope that an emotion-tinged parting of ways could play out delicately in the aftermath, buoyed by the new status of being champions of England.

Now, let’s be straight about this, no one player is bigger than Liverpool Football Club, and every single supporter knows this. Nor will the acrimonious Trent departure saga take centre stage for long – but there are an awful lot of people unhappy about the situation and that rightly has to be appreciated and respected.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the most gifted and unique footballers on the world stage. He’s versatile, exciting and at 26 years old still has room for improvement. Most importantly he’s a local lad.

That can’t be down-played, regardless of how former Liverpool players turned pundits may try. Those inside Anfield on Sunday saw ‘the Scouser in our team’ take to the pitch days after releasing an ‘I’m jumping ship video’ set to soft and heart-string-pulling music; it was all a bit much.

Sure, Alexander-Arnold is sad to be leaving Liverpool, his boyhood team, no doubt – but this exit decision is his and his alone. Unlike Steven Gerrard before him, Trent leaves a Liverpool team which sits right at the top table of European royalty, and this aspect above all others really stings.

Put any top European team in front of Liverpool in full flow this season, and the Reds likely prevail. Madrid were blitzed at Anfield. PSG, who could yet go on to lift the Champions League, only narrowly edged out Arne Slot‘s side with the lottery ticket that is a penalty shootout.

Liverpool are a seriously good football side, packed with elite level young talent and steered by an exciting manager who couldn’t possibly be doing more to build upon Jurgen Klopp‘s legacy, while forging a new dynasty of his own.

It’s arguably the absolute best time to be a Liverpool player, heading into next season in the famous red shirt with a gold, emblazoned Premier League champions insignia glinting on the sleeves, ready to face anybody.

The Boos

But Trent’s not having it; the boyhood red and vice-captain of the team has opted, ultimately, to have a bash at winning a European cup with Real Madrid and combating the football politics that is the weirdly skewed Ballon d’Or system (the Madrid card is always a solid banker, with a La Liga medal pretty much biannually guaranteed – but good luck thinking said Ballon d’Or nod comes ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr or your good pal Jude Bellingham, Trent).

The boos inside Anfield were resounding and, in all honesty, caught most people by surprise. A negative reaction of sorts was expected, but even with Liverpool at that point cruising against Arsenal, mocking Mikel Arteta and giving the new Slot anthem a blazing rendition, a very specific exception was made for Trent’s arrival.

Almost perfectly curated, the iconic Gerrard anthem rang out before being instantly backed up by a raucous chorus for young Conor Bradley, and then… boos, sour and deeply oppressive enough to turn the atmosphere blue.

It’s something of the like which has rarely ever been seen or experienced inside Anfield, from a fanbase who so passionately love and guard their own. But therein lies the point – after producing his exit video, Trent confirmed he is no longer of the Liverpool parish.

Of course, he is contractually – until it expires and he jets off for free, denying the club a fee of, what, at least £80 million? – and he still wears the red shirt until the season curtain call… but Trent is all but keeping match fit for Real Madrid at this point.

The title is won, Liverpool are staying sharp and trialling ideas for next season in the remaining games, planning for a future which categorically does not include Alexander-Arnold, by his own volition.

Trent is a much-loved and well-regarded member of the Liverpool squad by his team-mates, who were undoubtedly dismayed to see him booed at Anfield. They will be wanting him to play out the remaining fixtures alongside them, as the final opportunities to ever do so fritter away, but that same player will be up against them next season with the sole aim of halting their Champions League ambitions.

Sending a message

This is all without mentioning the underlying message that this situation could have potentially given out, had the reception been positive; a message that Liverpool players can be allowed to declare their exit over the horizon while being cheered joyously off into the sunset to join a major rival on the continent.

That can’t be allowed to happen. What does such a gesture signal to the likes of Ibrahima Konate, who is set to be the next high profile player approaching a potential contract stand-off situation: that he can say his farewells and be thanked for instantly improving another elite tier, rival football club?

Emotional Anfield farewells should only be afforded to players either calling time on the game for good, or leaving Liverpool once their top level service has well and truly ran its course – think the likes of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum or Joel Matip.

Some people won’t like nor agree with this sentiment, but Liverpool are on the cusp of sustained greatness both domestically and in Europe once again – and this is exactly how top level clubs operate.

Trent has given Liverpool the lion’s share of his career and won every honour. He’ll always be remembered and appreciated for that, but the manner of this exit means the family bond and shared blood with Liverpool Football Club is at best severely tainted, or at worst severed.

Trent was never going to be Steven Gerrard – there won’t ever be another Steven Gerrard – but making a similar decision as the famous former skipper would have allocated him a very special and distinct portion of Liverpool immortality.

He’s chosen otherwise, and that’s fine. His ambition has to be respected, and Madrid gain a truly brilliant football player. But the boos are understandable, even if you don’t agree with them.