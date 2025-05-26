Anfield hosted a glorious occasion as Liverpool were crowned champions on Sunday, and the watching media couldn’t help but feel the significance of the moment.

The Reds drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace to complete their campaign, but few will remember the actual match with the post-match celebrations taking centre stage.

Here’s how the media reacted as Liverpool officially won the Premier League.

Liverpool’s title win and trophy lift were main areas of focus…

The Daily Mail‘s Harry Bamforth was in awe of the scenes after the final whistle:

“Wow, just wow. There are so many ways you can describe Liverpool celebrating with You’ll Never Walk Alone. It never ceases to make the hair on the back of my neck stand up. “The whole Liverpool squad gathers arm-in-arm in front of the Kop, just like they did four weeks ago, but this time with the trophy. “The camera pans to Trent Alexander-Arnold, and he looks as though he is holding back the tears – very emotional scenes. “To be honest, all the players do. They just stand there swaying as the fans take it away. As I have said a thousand times, special.”

This is what Liverpool winning the Premier League looked like last time, and what it looks like now. I'd say that second picture is slightly more aligned with the dreams of every Liverpool fan over the last three decades. pic.twitter.com/8feakoUUum — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) May 25, 2025

Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph took a moment to focus on those who laid the foundations for this success:

“For three of the last six years, Liverpool were left to engage in a final day ‘lap of appreciation’ after falling short in their title dreams, twice on the last day because of Manchester City. “Klopp and Jordan Henderson – who is also a guest – must be watching wistfully realising what they missed, while proud of their part in laying the foundations.”

There was reaction to Trent’s tears and Salah’s magnificent season…

Bamforth felt emotional about Alexander-Arnold, saying he clearly loves Liverpool, despite leaving this summer:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold could only hold on for so long; he was always going to crack at some point. “If Liverpool fans didn’t realise how much he loved the club, then the scenes of him bawling his eyes out with his family hugging him on the Anfield pitch should help. “I’m pretty sure the realisation that he will never play for Liverpool again has just hit the lad. He’s an emotional wreck. “The end of an era.”

An outpouring of emotion for Trent Alexander-Arnold and his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/oWekO1C2Q8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 25, 2025

On X, Squawka highlighted an incredible season by Salah:

“Mo Salah is the first player in the competition’s history to win the PL Player of the Season, the PL Golden Boot and the PL Playmaker award in the same season. “He’s also equalled the record the most goal involvements ever recorded in a Premier League campaign. “Bow down to the Egyptian King.”

Finally, Gary Rose of BBC Sport thought it was a “fitting” end to the campaign for Salah: