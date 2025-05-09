Xabi Alonso has terminated his contract at Bayer Leverkusen, ending his reign early at the end of the season with the former Liverpool midfielder expected to become Real Madrid manager.

Alonso was announced as Leverkusen’s new manager in late 2022 and quickly asserted himself as a manager in demand after his remarkable first full season at the helm.

He led the German side to a domestic double, which included going unbeaten for the entirety of a Bundesliga campaign – setting a new record.

Liverpool were heavily linked with their former midfielder after Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving, but both parties moved on to different targets.

Real Madrid have remained interested, though, even with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm – and Leverkusen’s announcement is expected to trigger a chain reaction.

An appointment at the Bernabeu would, of course, see Trent Alexander-Arnold work under the Spaniard, as while neither move has been confirmed it is all but an eventuality.

Alonso asked to be released from his contract early, with Leverkusen’s statement reading: “Bayer 04 Leverkusen and head coach Xabi Alonso part company after more than two and half years together.

“The champions of Germany, DFB Pokal and Supercup winners of 2024 have met the wish of the Spaniard to terminate his contract originally due to run to the summer of 2026 after the end of this season.”

Alonso played 236 times for Real Madrid after joining the La Liga side after leaving Liverpool in 2009 – he later joined Bayern Munich, where he saw out his career.