Hospitality and corporate at Anfield now account for about one in five of of all Liverpool tickets, new data has revealed.

Liverpool tickets are like gold dust, especially when the team are performing well on the pitch. With Reds across the world famed for their passion, fans will do anything to get into Anfield.

For many, that means buying expensive hospitality packages which are more readily available than standard tickets.

Data released by Liverpool FC has now revealed that those hospitality tickets account for about 20 percent of all fans at Anfield.

Eleven percent of all inside Anfield are hospitality season tickets holders, with a further seven percent of the ground going in on single match packages.

An extra three percent are reserved for players, staff, partners, directors and more.

While prices vary by game, the most affordable hospitality tickets generally cost at least £300 for a pass to the Carlsberg Dugout.

Those seats are snapped up quickly, though, leaving the other lounges that are priced far higher.

For your money, a Carlsberg Dugout ticket gets you a visit from a legend, complimentary ‘street food’, a half-time drink and a matchday programme.

Liverpool’s hospitality offering also includes packages in which you are wined and dined offsite, at the Sandon for example, before being given a standard seat in the stands.

It is understood that of the 7,000 new seats created by the new Anfield Road End, at the very least 1,800 are for hospitality holders.

For most, members’ sales are the only hope of getting to Anfield, though even purchasing a membership for a minimum of £26.99 gives those starting out approximately just a one in 20 chance per game.

When it comes to Liverpool fans travelling away from home, on average 80 percent of tickets are general admission while 13 percent are hospitality season ticket holders.

The players’ allocation covers five percent of the away end.

Liverpool’s total gate receipt from the 2023/24 season was £90 million, the eighth highest in Europe, reported BBC Sport.

According to respected football finance blogger Swiss Ramble, the Reds’ matchday revenue that season accounted for just 17 percent of their £614m revenue.

Thirty-three percent of that figure came from broadcast deals and 50 percent from commercial sales and partnerships.

Despite Liverpool’s matchday revenue being relatively minor in comparison to other sources of income, standard Liverpool ticket prices rose by two percent for the 2024/25 season.

For a club rooted in its historic connection to its passionate fans, the large amount of highly expensive hospitality tickets is prohibitive to your average supporter, youngsters especially.

If Liverpool want to retain its soul and the famous Anfield atmosphere that it is so desperate to market, they need to ensure the club’s traditional fanbase isn’t lost in the search of extra earnings.