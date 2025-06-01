For all but three Liverpool players the season has come to a close with their final international matches ahead of their summer break, with only two playing maximum minutes.

After a summer tournament in 2024 and a full domestic season, it is only right that two more international games followed for a host of Liverpool players, right?

Of course not, but the players had little choice in that matter and, thankfully, no injuries have come from the season’s final games.

The Reds had 15 senior players involved, while two expected signings also represented their country after the conclusion of the domestic season.

Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton still have the U21s Euros to come this summer, but let’s take a look at who played the most minutes in June ahead of a four-week summer break.

Minutes played

The Reds had only two players called on for every minute of their international fixtures and perhaps it is no surprise that it was Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

Every player featured for at least 90 minutes with the exception of Diogo Jota, who lifted the Nations League trophy with Portugal:

Alisson – 180

Virgil van Dijk – 180

Dominik Szoboszlai – 169

Conor Bradley – 163

Andy Robertson – 149

Ryan Gravenberch – 135

Cody Gakpo – 130

Curtis Jones – 112

Jeremie Frimpong – 90

Ibrahima Konate – 90

Kostas Tsimikas – 90

Armin Pecsi – 90

Wataru Endo – 90

Luis Diaz – 90

Diogo Jota – 22

For those interested, Florian Wirtz played 180 minutes for Germany, and Milos Kerkez did not feature for Hungary.

Goals

Three Reds got on the scoresheet, one from every department:

Van Dijk – 1

Szoboszlai – 1

Diaz – 1

Assists

As for setting up a goal for their teammate, only Cody Gakpo managed that feat during the break:

Gakpo – 1