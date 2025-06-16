Liverpool’s focus in the transfer market at present has been centred around new signings, but there are 16 players who could leave the club this summer.

In Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, Liverpool will make an early statement in the transfer window once all three are officially signed and unveiled.

While further signings are expected, there is also plenty of business to conduct on the outgoing front with a plethora of players attracting interest from Europe and beyond.

Who could leave Liverpool this summer

Joe Gomez: Missed the most games due to injury of any other player in the season just gone (24) and after flirting with a move last year, an exit could eventuate if Liverpool explore the centre-back market.

Jarell Quansah: Quickly dropped down the pecking order and has attracted interest from Bayer Leverkusen. The club won’t let him leave on the cheap, though, with a price tag of up to £50 million.

Andy Robertson: Has a year left on his contract and emerged as a candidate to join Atletico Madrid in the latest transfer saga involving a client of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s brother. If Liverpool receive a respectable fee and the Scot signs off a goodbye beckons.

Kostas Tsimikas: A lot will hinge on the future of Robertson despite Tsimikas having been nailed on to leave this summer, he has interest from the Premier League and beyond.

Harvey Elliott: Has admitted he may need to leave so he doesn’t waste years of his career after playing only 826 minutes in 2024/25. Must be the right club with the right manager.

Wataru Endo: After only seven starts a move has been touted, but he insisted he plans to stay and Liverpool could use his experience and leadership amid big changes.

Tyler Morton: Has been with the club since the age of seven but now is the time to find a club where he will get regular game time – that will likely be decided after the U21 Euros.

Luis Diaz: Barcelona and interest from Saudi Arabia remains constant. Liverpool’s stance is they are not looking to sell, but a sizeable offer would seemingly change that.

Darwin Nunez: Certain to depart and has interest from Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Napoli and clubs in Saudi Arabia – but his valuation in excess of £60m must be met. His exit will unlock what Liverpool do next in the centre-forward market.

Diogo Jota: Liverpool are unlikely to push him out of the door but if an attractive offer was to arrive it could change their stance – not that they can offload the entire forward line!

Federico Chiesa: After a role on the periphery despite overcoming his early fitness woes, Chiesa is anticipated to return to Italy with Napoli and AC Milan linked.

Nat Phillips: Still on Liverpool’s books, this is the summer to allow the 28-year-old to find a permanent home amid interest from clubs in the Championship.

Ben Doak: An exit for the exciting teenager would divide the fanbase but has a difficult pathway at Anfield – Everton has been named a surprise suitor. Liverpool want up to £30 million.

Rhys Williams: Like Phillips, is contracted to 2026 and deserves the chance to forge a career elsewhere after dropping out of first-team contention at Anfield.

Calvin Ramsay: Has been plagued by injury since signing in 2022 and a fresh start will be expected if a suitable offer arrives for the club and player.

Kaide Gordon: Struggled during his loan spells at Norwich and Portsmouth in 2024/25 and the club will likely consider any forthcoming offer for the 20-year-old.