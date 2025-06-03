There was no shortage of impressive performances throughout Liverpool’s title-winning season, but did Mohamed Salah pip Virgil van Dijk to top spot among This Is Anfield‘s contributors?

The Reds exceeded expectations from last August, with Arne Slot guiding his team to Premier League glory with four games to spare.

It was an exceptional campaign for plenty but equally a disappointment for others, and this is how we ranked Liverpool’s players with an average score made from This Is Anfield‘s main contributors.

(Note: Players must have made at least 10 appearances)

22. Darwin Nunez

Starts (Sub): 17 (30)

Average Rating: 5.2

The lowest score went to Darwin Nunez, unfortunately. The Uruguayan has regressed in a Liverpool shirt to the point at which it’s time for him to be sold.

Granted, Nunez’s double at Brentford was huge, and he is a popular character, but he was wasteful too often and incapable of meeting Slot’s tactical demands.

One goal in his final 20 appearances.

21. Federico Chiesa

Starts (Sub): 4 (10)

Average Rating: 5.4

A surprise signing by Liverpool last summer, Chiesa’s fitness record made him a cheap gamble.

But despite being a hugely likeable character, the Italian barely made an impact, starting only once in the league.

Keeping hold of Chiesa wouldn’t be a bad thing, certainly in terms of team spirit, but it would be understandable if he is sold after just one season.

=19. Jarell Quansah

Starts (Sub): 13 (12)

Average Rating: 6

After a breakthrough 2023/24 season, it was a trickier campaign for Jarell Quansah, starting with being substituted at Ipswich at halftime in the opening game.

Chances to shine have been few and far between, but it is important to remember that he is a 22-year-old who is still maturing.

=19. Diogo Jota

Starts (Sub): 22 (15)

Average Rating: 6

Are injuries finally catching up with Diogo Jota?

There were some great goalscoring moments during the season, not least the winner at home to Everton, but his season finished with just nine goals as his influence significantly waned.

Jota is a great natural finisher, but Liverpool now need a more complete No. 9 to come in as an upgrade.

=16. Joe Gomez

Starts (Sub): 11 (6)

Average Rating: 6.2

If Joe Gomez has played his last game for Liverpool, their longest-serving player should be remembered as an excellent servant.

The Englishman’s playing time was limited in 2024/25, with injuries not helping, and if he stays, he will have to continue accepting a squad role.

As is often the case, Gomez never made the headlines, but he was perfectly solid when minutes came his way.

=16. Kostas Tsimikas

Starts (Sub): 18 (11)

Average Rating: 6.2

This summer feels like the right time for Kostas Tsimikas to move on, following a solid, if forgettable, season.

There were times when the Greek felt like a superior option to Robertson, which is a credit to him, but he is not at the level required to be a regular starter and Liverpool’s search for a new left-back underlines just that.

=16. Harvey Elliott

Starts (Sub): 6 (22)

Average Rating: 6.2

Have we seen the last of Harvey Elliott in a Liverpool shirt?

In fairness to the 22-year-old, he generally did well when called upon – his winner at Paris Saint-Germain was a great moment – but he is firmly down the midfield pecking order.

Elliott is an aesthetically pleasing footballer who is good off the bench, but too often in 2024/25, he didn’t possess the pace and dynamism to thrive under Slot.

15. Andy Robertson

Starts (Sub): 38 (7)

Average Rating: 6.8

After seven remarkably consistent seasons for Liverpool, Andy Robertson had a hit-and-miss 2024/25 campaign – although credit must be given for an injury-free campaign.

While the Scot had good games, there were definite signs of waning pace and more errors, which is why a new left-back is being looked at.

Robertson still has a Liverpool future, but it should be as a squad player, ideally as backup to Milos Kerkez.

=13. Wataru Endo

Starts (Sub): 7 (25)

Average Rating: 7

Liverpool always seem to have an understated cult hero and Wataru Endo is that man currently.

The midfielder only started once in the league, but his 19 cameos from the bench were so often eye-catching, as he used his experience effectively to disrupt the opposition and close out games.

A manager’s dream.

=13. Curtis Jones

Starts (Sub): 27 (19)

Average Rating: 7

Curtis Jones may still be a divisive figure, but this was another season of progress overall.

The 24-year-old found it hard to start regularly, but no Liverpool player won possession more times in the final third per 90 minutes (0.8).

Jones showed how much he cared when he grappled with Abdoulaye Doucoure away to Everton, but his penchant for holding onto the ball for too long remains frustrating.

=11. Conor Bradley

Starts (Sub): 14 (15)

Average Rating: 7.2

It was another positive season for Conor Bradley, with a superb tackle on Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe a highlight of his year.

A different type of player to Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Northern Irishman offered attacking power across his 29 appearances.

The question is: can Bradley now make the step up to being Liverpool’s first-choice right-back and remain fit to do so.

=11. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Starts (Sub): 37 (7)

Average Rating: 7.2

Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool career has ended in such disappointing fashion, tarnishing his Anfield legacy.

That said, the 26-year-old still enjoyed a solid final season overall, defending better than under Jurgen Klopp, as well as bagging 11 goal contributions in all competitions.

The dire performance at home to Man United was a real low point, though.

10. Dominik Szoboszlai

Starts (Sub): 40 (9)

Average Rating: 7.8

Dominik Szoboszlai may not be perfect, but this was undoubtedly a strong campaign from the Hungarian.

His energy levels were bordering on freakish, and while more end product is required moving forward, six goals and assists apiece in the league is an adequate return.

Szoboszlai can find extra gears, and he will need to, as Liverpool further strengthen their squad this summer.

9. Cody Gakpo

Starts (Sub): 32 (17)

Average Rating: 8

Cody Gakpo has a strong claim for being Liverpool’s second-best attacker in 2024/25, with the Dutchman superb during the middle part of the season to finish with 18 goals and six assists.

So often he chipped in with important goals, including strikes against Man City, Leicester and Man United at Anfield.

There are rumours of a potential move to Bayern Munich for Gakpo but Liverpool would be wise to retain his services beyond the summer.

=6. Caoimhin Kelleher

Starts (Sub): 20 (0)

Average Rating: 8.2

Caoimhin Kelleher is bound for Brentford and will depart as one of Liverpool’s best-ever second-choice goalkeepers.

The Irishman was excellent when he filled in for Alisson in the autumn, barring one bad mistake at Newcastle, and his penalty save from Mbappe was a special moment in his career.

Kelleher is good enough to be one of the first names on a Premier League team sheet elsewhere and his chance now beckons, his return to Anfield as a No. 1 will be a special moment.

=6. Ibrahima Konate

Starts (Sub): 39 (3)

Average Rating: 8.2

Ibrahima Konate overcame previous injury issues to start 30 league games and 39 matches in total, once again reaching new levels as a centre-back.

Like so many, the Frenchman’s level dipped towards the end of the season, but he was a perfect foil for Van Dijk, combining pace and power.

Konate is also a great character to have in the dressing room, and he averaged 4.4 clearances per 90 minutes, which was only bettered by Van Dijk.

=6. Luis Diaz

Starts (Sub): 38 (12)

Average Rating: 8.2

Luis Diaz went into the season with both admirers and detractors, but his performances over the past nine months have silenced plenty.

The Colombian may be flawed in terms of not having elite levels of end product, but 17 goals in all competitions was a good return.

Few Liverpool players work harder, and keeping him this summer would be better than losing him.

=4. Alisson

Starts (Sub): 35 (0)

Average Rating: 9

By a goalkeeper’s standards, Alisson is injury-prone, but he was as good as ever when he was available.

His performance away to PSG will live long in the memory – has there been a better display by a ‘keeper in the past decade? – and he is still a priceless player for Liverpool.

Giorgi Mamardashvili‘s arrival will make competition fiercer for Alisson, but the Georgian has a huge job on his hands if he wants to oust Liverpool’s colossal No. 1.

=4. Ryan Gravenberch

Starts (Sub): 49 (0)

Average Rating: 9

Last season, This Is Anfield handed Ryan Gravenberch the second-lowest overall rating – what a difference a year makes!

The 23-year-old was a revelation as a deep-lying midfielder, oozing class in and out of possession and proving to be an indispensable figure.

Only Aaron Wan-Bissaka (66) and Antonee Robinson (62) made more interceptions in the Premier League than Gravenberch (60), and the sky is the limit for him at Liverpool.

3. Alexis Mac Allister

Starts (Sub): 40 (9)

Average Rating: 9.2

What a footballer Alexis Mac Allister is – we’ve selected him as Liverpool’s best midfielder of the season.

The Argentine’s second year at Anfield was every bit as good as the first, with the Reds’ No. 10 a born winner and a complete midfielder.

Liverpool missed him enormously after winning the title, and he can become a legendary figure if he stays for the long haul.

2. Virgil van Dijk

Starts (Sub): 49 (0)

Average Rating: 9.4

It feels like a long time ago that we were worried about Van Dijk’s ACL injury impacting him for the rest of his career.

The Dutchman enjoyed a sensational season, standing out as the best centre-back in the world and proving to be immaculate in every facet of his game.

Van Dijk has now lifted the Premier League trophy as club captain, further cementing his reputation as one of the best Liverpool players and leaders of all time.

1. Mohamed Salah

Starts (Sub): 50 (2)

Average Rating: 10

Salah is No. 1, which is no surprise at all.

The Liverpool legend put together one of the great individual seasons in Premier League history, getting the joint-most goal contributions (47) in a campaign.

So often, Salah was the man to carry the Reds’ attack, scoring 29 league goals and also starting every single match in the competition.

A genuine Ballon d’Or contender and now firmly in the conversation for being Liverpool’s best-ever player after a total of 34 goals and 23 assists across the campaign.

Contributors: @mattladson, @sam_millne, @JDNalton, @JoannaDurkan_, @lusbyjack, @HenryJackson87