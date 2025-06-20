Liverpool will face FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the 2025 Community Shield, with the FA now confirming the clash will take place at Wembley on August 10.

During their coverage of the Champions League final, broadcasters TNT Sports appeared to leak the planned date for the Community Shield.

That has now been confirmed, with Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace set for a 3pm kickoff on Sunday, August 10.

It has also been announced that the 2025 Community Shield will be exclusive to TNT Sports, with the previous four having been free-to-air on ITV.

The season opener pits the Premier League champions against the winners of the FA Cup, and comes after last year’s clash between Man City and Man United was held on a Saturday.

Liverpool 2025 pre-season dates July 7: Pre-season starts at AXA Training Centre

July 13: Preston (A)

July 21: Fly to Asia

July 26: AC Milan (Hong Kong)

July 30: Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan)

August 4: Athletic Club (H; two games)

August 10: Crystal Palace (Community Shield)

August 15: Bournemouth (H) – Premier League starts

Liverpool will therefore face a shorter turnaround than usual for their Premier League opener, which comes at home to Bournemouth on Friday, August 15.

Arne Slot is unlikely to express concern, however, as it will only replicate the busy schedule they intend to work through as they fight on four fronts in 2025/26.

The meeting with Palace will effectively conclude Liverpool’s pre-season preparations, which also includes five warmup friendlies.

Preston will be hosts in the first friendly of the summer on July 13, before Slot and his players head to Asia for lucrative meetings with AC Milan in Hong Kong on July 26 and then Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan on July 30.

Upon their return to Merseyside, Anfield will host two friendlies in a day as Liverpool face LaLiga’s Athletic Club in back-to-back 5pm and 8pm kickoffs.

It will be a new-look Liverpool side for next season with Jeremie Frimpong already arrived and moves for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez imminent.

Further changes are expected with Palace centre-back Marc Guehi a target to replace Bayer Leverkusen-bound Jarell Quansah and mooted interest in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Guehi captained Palace to their FA Cup triumph over Man City last month but is expected to leave before the start of the new campaign.