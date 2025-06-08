When players leave Liverpool, usually the only way is down. However, for these eight athletes, they have still managed to get their hands on silverware in post-Liverpool life.

At Liverpool, there is a culture of winning. It is no surprise, therefore, that when players leave they take that drive to win to their new clubs.

While not all of the following titles will have featured in the dreams of the players as children, they still represent success for the teams competing.

This list of eight players includes players at all levels of their careers, some looking for a fresh start and others seeking to ride off into the sunset.

Here are eight former Liverpool players who won silverware during the 2024/25 season.

Xherdan Shaqiri – Swiss League and Swiss Cup

After a long, succesful career, playing for six other teams, last summer Shaqiri left Chicago Fire to return home to boyhood club Basel.

The 33-year-old may not retain the same acceleration he once had, but he is still a threat to any defence with his magical left foot. In fact, only Mo Salah and Viktor Gyokeres managed more goal contributions this season.

He scored 21 times and set up 22 goals in 39 appearances this season, including a nine-minute hat-trick to beat Lugano and effectively confirm that he had captained the team to their first league title since 2017.

Simon Mignolet – Belgian Cup

Simon Mignolet didn’t get his hands on a trophy at Liverpool, though he did narrowly miss out on the 2013/14 Premier League, but since moving to Club Brugge, he has been cleaning up.

While Brugge were beaten to the title by Union SG this season, they did still win the Belgian Cup thanks to a 2-1 win over Anderlecht in the final.

The club also reached the last 16 of the Champions League, where they were beaten 6-1 by Aston Villa on aggregate.

Leighton Clarkson – Scottish Cup

Leighton Clarkson has been one of Liverpool’s loan success stories in recent years.

After spending the 2022/23 season on loan at Aberdeen, he moved there permanently and has now played 132 times for the Dons in just three years.

The crowning moment of his career so far came in May when, after finishing 39 points behind Celtic in the league, they beat the Champions on penalties in the Scottish Cup final.

Clarkson played 79 minutes at Hampden Park as Aberdeen prevented former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers from winning a third domestic treble.

Nathaniel Clyne – FA Cup

While Nathaniel Clyne didn’t actually play in the FA Cup final, he did appear three times on the road to the final.

Having initially made a good start to his Liverpool career, signing from Southampton in 2015, he spent the majority of 2017-2020 sidelined through injury and various other problems.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold firmly in place as the Reds’ right-back, Clyne returned to his first club, Crystal Palace, in 2020 and has since played 101 times.

Now 34 years old, it was nice to see Clyne celebrating at Wembley after Palace won their first-ever major trophy, even if he did watch the match from the bench.

Naby Keita – Hungarian League

With things not working out at Werder Bremen, Ferencvaros decided to take Naby Keita on loan for the duration of 2025.

While he is yet to score for the Budapest outfit, he did contribute with 10 appearances and two assists to their Hungarian top-flight title victory.

Ferencvaros very nearly made it a double, but they lost on penalties to Paksi who finished third in the league. Keita was an unused substitute for the final.

Jordan Rossiter – National League Play-Offs

Once compared to Steven Gerrard by optimistic Liverpool fans, Jordan Rossiter spent the second half of last season on loan at Oldham, where he helped them get back into the Football League.

Out of contract with Shrewsbury this summer, Rossiter is coming off the back of a successful loan spell which culminated in a Wembley victory to win the National League Play-Offs.

Rossiter played 24 times for Oldham, but he was only on the pitch for the final six minutes of their 3-2 (aet.) play-off final win against Southend.

Layton Stewart – Swiss Second Division

A product of Liverpool’s academy, Layton Stewart left for Preston in 2023 having made one first-team appearance.

However, after playing just 16 times in 18 months for the Lancashire side, he moved on again, signing on loan for FC Thun of the Swiss second division before making the transfer permanent this summer.

In the picturesque settings of the Bernese Oberland region, Stewart made 15 appearance and scored four goals as he helped Thun return to the top-flight for the time since 2020.

Roberto Firmino – Asian Champions League

Al-Ahli are one of the Saudi government’s four big clubs that they have invested in on home turf, Roberto Firmino among the big-name signings made in recent years.

On the pitch, the money spent has paid off for Al-Ahli who won the AFC Champions League Elite – the equivalent of our European Cup.

Firmino was cut from Al-Ahli’s squad for the Saudi Pro League in February and, despite interest in a transfer, he stayed for the remainder of the season.

That meant he could only play in the AFC Champions League, but he started all seven of those games after being axed from the league, scoring four goals and assisting six in that time.

Fabinho – Saudi Arabian League and Saudi Cup

Liverpool’s other Brazilian former player in Saudi Arabia, Fabinho, also enjoyed success this season.

The 31-year-old did the league and cup double with Al-Ittihad, starting all but two games across the entire campaign.

In the King’s Cup final against Al-Qadsiah, which they won 3-1, Fabinho played alongside N’Golo Kante and Houssem Aouar in midfield, with Karim Benzema and Steven Bergwijn also in the team.