9 hard to believe stats from Liverpool’s title-winning season

Liverpool defied all expectations by lifting the Premier League title in 2024/25, but it was not the only crazy thing to happen over the course of Arne Slot‘s debut season.

The Reds continue to relish in their title-winning success, and rightly so, having been able to take the foot off the accelerator with four games to spare thanks to their incredible consistency.

Within what was a memorable season, though, lies several statistics that are hard to believe and may lead you to double-check their accuracy.

Here are a few crazy stats from the season just gone.

Mohamed Salah only got 1 assist after February 26th

The assist record fell just out of reach for the Egyptian, whose contribution on the score sheet diminished as Liverpool got closer to the finish line.

It does not discredit his incredible season, far from it, but it is crazy to know he assisted once and scored only four times after Newcastle‘s visit on February 26.

Conor Bradley completed 90 minutes in the league once

For a player expected to make a significant step up to a regular starter, it is astonishing that Bradley played the full 90 in the Premier League just once – at Southampton in November.

In total, he played 90 minutes just five times in all competitions.

Diogo Jota scored two league goals at Anfield all season

Jota only managed six league goals across the entire season and just two at Anfield, though they were important strikes as it secured a comeback point against Fulham and a win over Everton.

Alexis Mac Allister scored as many goals as Darwin Nunez – 7

The duo both managed seven goals across all competitions, the joint sixth-most in the squad – Mac Allister was exceptional throughout the campaign whereas Nunez struggled to meet Slot’s demands.

Only 13 players started over 20 games

If you required any further evidence that Slot favours a small group of players, this is it.

In all competitions he used 31 players but only 13 made over 20 starts: Alisson, Konate, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo and Jota.

Ibrahima Konate got as many assists as Andy Robertson – 2

After his first assist at the end of November, Robertson’s second and last came 35 games later against Arsenal at the end of the season.

It means for two successive seasons the Scot has managed only two assists.

Liverpool kept only 2 clean sheets in the final 12 games

Yes, the Reds did not need to be at their relentless best for the latter parts of the season but this run included a Champions League knockout at the hands of PSG and a League Cup final defeat.

In six, Liverpool conceded the first goal.

755 people didn’t show up for the final game of the season when the trophy was lifted

Incredibly, 755 seats were left empty inside Anfield on the final day of the season when Virgil van Dijk proudly lifted the Premier League trophy after a 35-year wait to do so in front of fans.

The season average for non-attendance was 1,466.

The Reds won 23 of their first 27 games in all competitions

With plenty of eyes on how Slot would fair in his early days at the club, he laid down quite the marker with 23 victories from the first 27 games.

Three draws and one defeat were the only blemishes on an otherwise perfect run of form that set the foundations for what was to come.

Quite incredible, eh!