Florian Wirtz is likely to join Liverpool in a club-record deal this summer, and though he may have a high profile there will be many still unsure what to expect.

Talks are ongoing between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen over a transfer which could be worth as much as £126.3 million.

Two bids have been made so far, the latest worth up to £109 million, and though Leverkusen have not accepted those terms there is an expectation that a deal will be agreed soon.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has described this as a “pivotal week” in Liverpool’s pursuit of the No. 10, who has already set his heart on a move to Anfield.

A departure will naturally disappoint Leverkusen fans and Wirtz’s teammates alike, but speaking to Sky Sports, winger Nathan Tella outlined what to expect.

“You can see the ability every time he gets on the ball,” Tella, who played in the Premier League for Southampton, said.

“He’s one of those players in between the lines, he can dribble, he can create passes, he can score.

“For me as a forward he’s great to play with.

“I’m happy that I’ve been able to play with him and I hope I can continue to still play with him.”

That hope may be forlorn, with all parties working on a deal that will make Wirtz the most expensive player in British football history.

While there has been debate over where exactly he would fit into Arne Slot‘s side, including suggestions he could be deployed on the left wing, Tella says he is a “proper No. 10.”

Asked what Liverpool fans could look forward to, he replied: “Just a very creative player, someone who can change the game just like that.

“He’s got so much talent, so much technical ability, he’s got an eye for goal.

“He’s just a brilliant, proper No. 10. Someone you should look forward to watching.”

“A proper No. 10”

The prospect of Liverpool signing an orthodox No. 10 is an interesting one, as it would suggest either Wirtz takes over from Dominik Szoboszlai as the most advanced midfielder in Slot’s 4-3-3 or there will be a change of system.

It could be that Slot opts to move to a 4-2-3-1 or even a 4-2-2-2, the latter of which was seen in the 2-0 win at Man City in February.

That day at the Etihad saw Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones deployed as nominal strikers, with Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah on the wings and no natural centre-forward on the pitch.

Szoboszlai, who could in theory partner Wirtz in such a setup, scored and assisted in that victory.

Liverpool fans could get a first glimpse into Slot’s plans for the new campaign when pre-season starts at the AXA Training Centre on July 8 – for which, if he signs, Wirtz should be present from day one.