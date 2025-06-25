Former Southampton and Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana says he has “no regrets” after calling time on a playing career spanning nearly 20 years.

The 37-year-old represented Saints, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Brighton and England, earning 34 caps and scoring three goals for his country, including the goal in Sam Allardyce’s only England game in charge – a 1-0 victory over Slovakia.

Lallana spent the majority of his career with Southampton, where he began his senior career in 2006, then returned for a second spell in 2024 after playing elsewhere for a decade, finishing his career with 283 games and scoring 60 goals across his two spells at St Mary’s.

Lallana wrote on Instagram: “As I call time on my playing career, I do so with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and pride.

“I could not be more appreciative of the opportunities I’ve been given and the support I’ve received along the way.

“You owe so much to so many on a journey like this – it’s impossible to name everyone, but to all those please know how grateful I am. I couldn’t have done it without you.

“It’s crazy to think this all began in the last millennium, when I signed for the academy in 1999. Since making my professional debut in 2006, I realise I’ve been blessed to live the dream that millions of people share.”

Lallana also reflected on each of his clubs including Southampton, where he went on to become captain following the club’s return to the Premier League in 2012, and Liverpool, where he made 178 appearances, scoring 22 goals and winning the Champions League and Premier League between 2014 and 2020.

He then moved to Brighton, making 104 appearances from 2020 to 2024, before rejoining Saints on a one-year deal.

Lallana made his England debut under Roy Hodgson in a Wembley friendly with Chile in November 2013, appeared in all of the first seven internationals of 2014 and was included in England’s squad for the World Cup.

He also represented England at the 2016 Euros, and scored his first international goal in September 2016.

Lallana continued: “Every single cap meant the world to me. Representing my country was the greatest honour.

“I’m proud of the playing career I’ve had and have no regrets about any of it. I embrace all the highs and all the lows as they’ve shaped me into who I am.

He added: “I’m excited for whatever the future brings.”

Southampton later confirmed Lallana would be staying on at the club in his role as first-team coach alongside Carl Martin.