There is a growing speculation around Alexander Isak leaving Newcastle for Liverpool this summer, and it has far from been shut down by local journalists.

Isak is widely viewed – including within the club itself – as the ideal signing as Liverpool seek a new No. 9 this summer.

That comes after a season that saw him score 27 goals in 42 games as Newcastle finished fifth in the Premier League and beat the Reds in the Carabao Cup final.

With Darwin Nunez set to leave and their other targets, namely Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, operating at a level below, it is no surprise Isak has been described as Liverpool’s “dream target.”

Interestingly, the narrative around the Swede leaving St James’ Park for Anfield has begun to shift in recent days, including from sources in the northeast.

In a Q&A for the Chronicle, chief Newcastle writer Lee Ryder admitted: “I personally think that Newcastle or any other club would find it hard to turn down £150m for any player if that price is on the table.

“It’s just an astronomical amount of money and if Liverpool were to really back up the speculation I think it turns into one of the biggest sensations in world football very quickly.”

This was backed up by a conversation between Liverpool Echo journalists Paul Gorst and Theo Squires on Thursday in which the latter argued that it wouldn’t be “too much financially” for the club.

That is despite already committing £116 million for attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and a further £69.5 million for full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

While Liverpool have gained a reputation as penny-pinchers in recent years that has clearly changed in a summer in which Fenway Sports Group feel they can build on a position of strength.

A possible deal for Isak has similarly been touted by the Mail‘s Lewis Steele and the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle – with it clear the club are not looking to downplay links.

What Liverpool are “prepared” to offer

Interestingly, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs – who appears increasingly reliable around Liverpool’s movements – has claimed on GiveMeSport’s Market Madness podcast that FSG would be “prepared” to sanction a deal similar to that struck for Wirtz.

“Liverpool feel like there could be a window of opportunity in the coming weeks even though we have to respect Newcastle and their position is still ‘not for sale’,” he said.

“Liverpool’s perspective is it might be worth trying nonetheless, and what I’m told they are prepared to do, as they did with Wirtz, is offer Newcastle a guaranteed £100m and then a package overall that may even surpass the £116m that Liverpool agreed with Leverkusen for Wirtz.”

Clearly it will be a remarkable outlay for the club and a tough deal to negotiate, but there are signs that it is a scenario Liverpool will consider.

Isak is tied to Newcastle until 2028, but despite their ‘not for sale’ stance, that a transfer has not been completely ruled out suggests the Magpies may do business for the right price.