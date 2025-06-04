Alexis Mac Allister did not feature in Liverpool’s final two games of the season due to a minor injury, one that also keeps him sidelined from international action this summer.

After Liverpool officially clinched the title with the win over Tottenham, Mac Allister played just 45 minutes off the bench before being completely rested for the last two matches.

Arne Slot explained that he needed rest “to recover completely” from an issue he described as “not a big injury,” which also led to the No. 10 not being selected by Argentina this month.

Lionel Scaloni’s side face Chile and Colombia in World Cup qualifiers and when speaking to TyC Sports, Mac Allister voiced his frustration at missing out despite it being for the best.

“Not being on the [squad] list infuriates me. Sometimes it’s a question I ask myself every day,” he said.

“But I’ve had some issues throughout the year. It’s not a major injury, it’s a minor one. But it’s better to rest before it gets worse. We have the World Cup very close.

“We’re aware that we’re in the national team. Good players always emerge, and that means we never relax and want to be here.”

The 26-year-old was a standout for the Reds this season with only suspension denying Slot the chance to use the midfielder throughout the year before he was rightly rested when nothing was on the line.

With Mac Allister at no further risk of worsening his injury, it is a significant boost for Liverpool as he is now free to rest and recharge before pre-season gets underway on July 8.

The Argentine played the fourth-most minutes (3,569) of any Red in 2024/25 and was constantly in the wars for club and country – Slot is no doubt giddy at the thought of welcoming back a fresh No. 10.