Alexis Mac Allister has described the fact James Tarkowski did not ‘break his leg in two’ as a miracle after the defender’s horror challenge in April’s Merseyside derby.

Tarkowski was, incredibly, not sent off in the early stages of Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Everton at Anfield for his studs-up challenge that Mac Allister was lucky to walk away from.

It was a red card-worthy offence but referee Sam Barrott only showed a yellow, a decision supported by VAR Paul Tierney – the PGMOL later admitted this was wrong.

Mac Allister played the rest of the match but told Los Edul in a recent interview that he feels he had “someone truly looking out for me” due to the nature of the challenge.

Asked who he feels is the most ‘unbearable defender’ in the Premier League, Mac Allister said: “Well, Tarkowski from Everton who almost broke my leg in two, one of the toughest.

"For Paul Tierney not to give it on VAR is SHOCKING"

"That's a straight red, ALL DAY LONG" No doubts from Jamie Carragher and Duncan Ferguson that James Tarkowski should have seen red for his challenge on Alexis Mac Allister ? pic.twitter.com/wqvNqqEurB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 2, 2025

“It was a miracle. I have someone who’s truly looking out for me because I think if I had my foot firmly planted on the ground, I would have broken [my leg] completely.

“At the time, I realised it had been a very, very strong tackle. But what impacted me the most was his face when I saw the photo, the face he makes when he goes for the slide.

“I don’t know if I’d say it that way (that Tarkowski was trying to break him).”

Mac Allister and Liverpool were incredibly fortunate the No. 10 avoided a serious leg break, having proved pivotal in the charge towards the Premier League title.

Tarkowski’s challenge was reckless, high and out of control but the Everton defender did at least apologise to the midfield on the pitch after the full-time whistle.

Liverpool’s No. 10, meanwhile, is currently enjoying his summer break after being left out of Argentina’s squad due to the minor injury that kept him out of the Reds’ last two games of the season.

He is expected to be fit and ready for the start of pre-season on July 8 and although he voiced his frustration at missing out on international action, Liverpool will welcome his extra long break.