Alexis Mac Allister‘s role in Liverpool’s title triumph has been recognised by his Premier League peers with a nomination for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

Mac Allister scored five goals and laid on five assists in his 35 appearances as Liverpool won the Premier League title, but his role was often underrated.

While Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch were most often talked about, the Argentina international was hugely influential both on and off the both.

That did not go unnoticed among the rest of the league, though, with Mac Allister joining Salah on a six-man shortlist for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.

PFA Players’ Player of the Year. ? The Top Six. Chosen by the players. ??#PFAawards pic.twitter.com/tkEDz79WEN — PFA (@PFA) June 20, 2025

Voted for by the players themselves, the Liverpool duo are joined by Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak, Man United‘s Bruno Fernandes, Chelsea‘s Cole Palmer and Arsenal‘s Declan Rice.

Salah is likely to emerge the favourite for the prize, which will be announced on August 19.

But Mac Allister’s inclusion on the shortlist shows the esteem he is held in among his peers, of which will of course include many of his former Brighton teammates.

Milos Kerkez has been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award along with fellow Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, Aston Villa‘s Morgan Rogers, Ipswich‘s Liam Delap and Arsenal pair Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

With Kerkez’s £40 million move to Anfield considered imminent he will be one of at least three players to have moved clubs before the prize is handed out, with Huijsen joining Real Madrid and Delap moving to Chelsea.

There is further Liverpool representation in the PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year shortlist, with forward Olivia Smith among the nominees.

Last season’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year was Phil Foden, while Salah is Liverpool’s most recent winner – his award in 2021/22 making him one only seven players recognised more than once since 1974.

If Salah wins as anticipated he would become the first player to do so three times.

Salah has already been named the Premier League‘s Player of the Season while Gravenberch took the Young Player of the Season honour for 2024/25.