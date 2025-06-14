Alisson is claimed to have been approached for a summer transfer to a surprise club, but the Brazilian is said to have turned down the chance to leave Liverpool.

Galatasaray are seeking a new No. 1 following the departure of Fernando Muslera after 14 years, and that is reported to have led them to Alisson.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg made the claim on Saturday, after a number of links between Galatasaray and Alisson in the Turkish press.

The transfer journalist wrote on X that the Super Lig champions “made a concrete enquiry a few weeks ago,” but “he declined.”

Alisson remains under contract at Liverpool until 2026, with the club holding an option to extend that by a further 12 months.

A move to Turkey seems fanciful at this stage of his career given he remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world, if not the best, and is still No. 1 for the Premier League champions.

The imminent arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili is not expected to see him lose his place, with the Georgian instead set to initially fill the role vacated by Caoimhin Kelleher.

Hungarian youngster Armin Pecsi has made the £1.5 million move from Puskas Akademia, but again that only cements the club’s long-term future, rather than any suggestion of a change at the top of the pecking order.

Alisson will remain No. 1 with Mamardashvili his backup and either Pecsi or Harvey Davies filling the role of No. 3.

Pecsi is likely to be granted game time with the U21s, supported by 18-year-old Kornel Misciur, with the new signing’s agent already confirming there are no immediate plans to loan him out.

Jaros will join Ajax – and Alisson planning homecoming

One goalkeeper who is expected to follow Kelleher out of the club this summer is Vitezslav Jaros, though the Czech is only slated for a loan move.

Ajax are front-runners to sign Jaros for the 2025/26 campaign, with The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans reporting that “talks are ongoing” over a deal that would reunite him with head coach John Heitinga.

While Alisson is staying put at Anfield for at least another year, the 32-year-old hinted at leaving Liverpool in the not-too-distant future while speaking at a press conference on duty with Brazil.

“Obviously, I have one year left on my contract and another year on a club option. They will probably exercise that option,” he told reporters per O Globo.

“I think about what I have in hand, about doing a great job. It is a decisive moment in my career, with a World Cup approaching.

“I want to be very focused, I don’t want any planning to get in the way of this great goal.”

Alisson added: “I want to return to Brazilian football, specifically to Internacional. I can’t say when, but I want to. And I intend to return at a high level.”