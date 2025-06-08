Alisson is currently representing Brazil on international duty but has addressed his Liverpool future ahead of fresh competition next season.

The 32-year-old was exceptional once more for the Reds in their title-winning season and despite injuries striking again, he underlined why he is the best in the business.

Giorgi Mamardashvili‘s arrival this summer will offer fresh competition for the Brazilian, who is contracted at Anfield until 2026 – which can be extended a further year.

In August 2024, Alisson said he intends to “honour his contract” as he is “really happy here,” a point he reiterated nearly a year on when discussing his future during a press conference in Brazil.

“Personally, I have never been able to plan for the long term,” Alisson started, as per O Globo.

“Obviously, I have one year left on my contract and another year of option from the club. They will probably exercise that option.

“I think about what I have in hand, about doing a great job, it is a decisive moment in my career, with a World Cup approaching. I want to be very focused, I don’t want any planning to get in the way of this great goal.”

The World Cup is an obvious goal for Alisson in the short term, but he also has a return to Brazil on his mind with the club that kickstarted his career, Internacional.

“I want to return to Brazilian football, specifically to Inter, I can’t say when, but I want to. And I intend to return at a high level.

“That’s what I have planned, if that is what planning is.”

The assumption, therefore, is that Alisson will remain at Anfield until 2027 before returning to his native Brazil at the age of 34, with Liverpool’s succession planning already in motion with Mamardashvili.

The Georgian, however, has made it no secret he wants to be Liverpool’s No. 1 and convincing him to sit on the sidelines for two seasons may not be straightforward.

As it stands, the club will bid farewell to Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Alisson in the summer of 2027 – a monumental shift that Richard Hughes and Co. will be more than aware of.

Alisson has currently played 298 times for Liverpool since arriving ahead of the 2018/19 season, lifting six trophies.