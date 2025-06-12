Andy Robertson has confirmed talks with Liverpool about a new contract, but he is still “not sure” what the future holds.

The Scot’s current contract at Liverpool expires next summer, at which time he will be 32, and there is a big decision to be made over an extension or whether he leaves as a free agent.

The club are preparing to add Milos Kerkez to their ranks in direct competition at left-back, with Kostas Tsimikas expected to depart over Robertson.

While the club have extended Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah‘s deals to 2027, there is still no certainty they will follow suit with the No. 26, who told Sky Sports on Thursday that there have been “good discussions.”

On his future, Robertson said: “We have discussed [my future], of course we have. We’ve had good discussions, me and the club, but what the future holds, I’m not sure.

“All I know is I fly off on holiday and it’s well needed. I need a rest after a long season, and then I look forward to pre-season. That’s all my focus is.

“I can’t look too far ahead, I never have done that so I’m not going to start doing that now.

“I know the position I’m in, I know I’ve only got a year left. A lot’s getting spoken about it, a lot’s getting said, but my pure focus is focussing on being a dad for the next couple of weeks and enjoying that time with the kids.

“Then I’ll try and come back in the best shape possible for pre-season, and then we’ll see what the future holds when those decisions come.”

Robertson embracing new competition

After nearly eight seasons as the first-choice starter at Anfield, Robertson is set for a new challenge with the impending arrival of Kerkez, 10 years his junior.

Robertson, however, knows it is the life of a player at a top club, saying: “I think at any big club I think you always have to keep moving, the club always moves forwards.

“I think you’ve seen that us and also other big clubs, like Man City and things, have been very active in the window early doors.

“I know we’ve already got Frimpong in the door so far, but it looks as if maybe one or two is going to be close from what we can see on Sky Sports News probably!

“But yeah, look, just now we’re at the top – We obviously won the league – and it’s important that the club try to keep improving and try to keep finding ways to do that.

“They’ve obviously identified certain positions that they want to get new blood in, younger.

“The players that we’re linked with are all younger players and they’re all exciting players as well.

“So when you play for a big club like Liverpool, you expect challenges, you expect to have competition. I’ve always faced that and so has everyone in their own positions.

“So we expect nothing less. We want the club to be ambitious, they’re doing that.

“And wherever we fit into that, if you’re happy with you’re role, you stay and you do it, and if you’re not, then I’m sure there will be some people out the door as well.

“But that’s the nature of football, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and we have to keep moving.”