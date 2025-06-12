Liverpool are edging closer to a deal for Florian Wirtz, and Andy Robertson has offered the first verdict from the Liverpool dressing room.

Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool remain in talks to finalise a deal that will see Wirtz become a British transfer and club record signing, with an agreement expected imminently.

Fabrizio Romano remains the only one to report a ‘verbally agreed’ deal up to £126 million, with others maintaining that this is premature but remains a matter of when not if.

Speaking to Sky Sports at a charity golf day on Thursday, Robertson was asked how special Wirtz is, having come up against the German at club and international level over the last year.

“He was excellent against us (Germany 5-1 Scotland at Euro 2024), I do remember that,” Robertson said of his soon-to-be teammate.

“Obviously that game was extremely tough for us, but he was excellent, he was the one causing us problems in the half-space, running in behind. He can mix it up.

“I haven’t seen too much of him, but I’ve played against him and I think that was enough for me to see that he was going to be a top player!

“And then obviously we played Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League this year as well.

“I think we dominated that game a bit more and it was probably a bit more difficult, but certainly in the German team against us, he was excellent.

“So, like you said, it looks as if, well, we certainly are linked with him – you can’t not see it – but you know, if we get him through then [he is] an exciting talent through the door.

“We’ve already got a lot of exciting talent in there and he’s a right good player and he’ll only help us.

“And if he does get through the door, then we’ll be excited to play with him.”

The 22-year-old represents a significant statement from Liverpool after lifting the Premier League title, with the face of Germany’s next generation opting for Anfield over all others.

In other news, Robertson has confirmed talks over a new contract have taken place with the club but he is still “not sure” on what his future holds beyond 2026.