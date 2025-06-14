Andy Robertson is now claimed to be a “top target” for Atletico Madrid, days after revealing he had held “good discussions” with Liverpool over his contract.

With Milos Kerkez expected to sign later this month as negotiations continue with Bournemouth, it is clear that Robertson’s time as Liverpool’s first choice is winding down.

It is perhaps timely then that The Athletic‘s David Ornstein and transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano have both claimed the Scot is “top target” for Atletico Madrid.

• READ: What Andy Robertson has said about leaving Liverpool after Atletico interest

This was later followed by a number of other journalists including the Times‘ Paul Joyce.

Ornstein explained that Robertson is “one of Atletico’s top priorities after they opted not to pursue a deal for Milan’s Theo Hernandez.”

Liverpool will now face a tough decision over whether to sell their long-serving No. 26 when it has been widely reported that the plans are for him to compete with Kerkez.

There is of course an alternative possibility in that links with Atletico are tied to “good discussions” over a possible new contract.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Thursday, Robertson explained that talks had taken place between him and Liverpool but was uncertain over whether he would extend a deal which expires in 2026.

“We have discussed [my future], of course we have,” the left-back said.

“We’ve had good discussions, me and the club, but what the future holds, I’m not sure.”

‘Robertson has already said yes’

However further reports in Spain, via journalist Matteo Moretto on X, have claimed Robertson “has already said yes” to Atletico and Liverpool are “asking for a modest fee.”

Romano adds that Robertson is “keen on joining Atleti and initial talks have already started.”

Atletico are said to see the 31-year-old as an “achievable target after completely halting negotiations with Milan” for Hernandez.

If Robertson were to leave – with it certainly not a scenario that can be ruled out at this stage – it would likely see Kostas Tsimikas instead stay in his role as backup left-back.

Liverpool also have the likes of Owen Beck, 22, Luke Chambers, 20, and Calum Scanlon, 20, as available left-back options in the academy.