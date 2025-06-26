It looks like Andy Robertson could now stay at Liverpool this summer, on a day that has seen Milos Kerkez become a Reds player.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to ESPN, Atletico Madrid are close to signing Atalanta left-back Matteo Ruggeri, after turning their attention away from Robertson.

It is claimed that the move could be completed this week, even though they had “already agreed to a transfer” with the Liverpool legend.

Robertson staying put would go down well with many Reds fans, and Kerkez for that matter, with the Hungarian speaking of his admiration for him on Thursday.

“I love him a lot,” Kerkez told the official website.

“I’m still young, I want to learn a lot and improve and hopefully get on their level one day.”

Liverpool selling Kostas Tsimikas would now arguably be the more preferable outcome, with Robertson’s experience a big asset to have.

Everything from Milos Kerkez’s signing day!

Other Liverpool news

• Florian Wirtz has revealed the influence that Jeremie Frimpong had on his decision to join Liverpool in a record-breaking move

• Arne Slot has explained why a strong work rate is non-negotiable for his Liverpool team, brilliantly discussing the culture he has created at Anfield

• Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies has joined League Two side Crawley Town on a season-long loan. Best of luck to him!

• Darwin Nunez has again been linked with a move to Napoli and some Liverpool fans believe a clue suggests his farewell has been sorted. Find out what it is here!

More from This Is Anfield Jack Lusby has outlined the qualities Marc Guehi could bring to Liverpool this summer, should he join from Crystal Palace: “Guehi is a front-footed defender who is happy operating in a high line, which he has shown in both a back three at Palace and in an outstanding run of performances for England at last summer’s Euros. “His speed and intelligent reading of the game allows him to react quickly to deny attackers with recovery challenges – winning the ball back in dangerous situations. “Throughout the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, he averaged 4.27 recoveries per 90 which places him in the top 26 percent of centre-backs. “For England at the Euros, that average increased to 4.42 recoveries per 90 moving him into the top 23 percent.” READ: Marc Guehi: What Liverpool could sign – progressive passer and duel-winner

Elsewhere in the football world today

• Newcastle have reportedly launched a triple move for Brighton striker Joao Pedro, Burnley ‘keeper James Trafford and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga. Spending that Alexander Isak money? (Telegraph)

• Man City goalkeeper Ederson says he is staying at the club this summer, despite rumours linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League (Sky Sports)

• Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly has signed a new five-year deal at the club. He’s no Kerkez, though!

• Speaking of Arsenal, they are said to be in talks with Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera over a move to the Emirates. Arteta loves signing defenders! (Sky Sports)

• Newly-promoted Wrexham will start their 2025/26 Championship season with a trip to Southampton on August 9. They could be playing Liverpool in 2026/27!