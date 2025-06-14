The 2024/25 season was Andy Robertson‘s most underwhelming for Liverpool, and with interest in a transfer it promises to be a defining summer for the left-back.

Back in August, Robertson was entering into his eighth season at Anfield, where he has consistently been one of the best left-backs in the division.

Having passed his 30th birthday, though, there was a feeling that the years may finally have been catching up with him.

That proved to be true, and with a move to Atletico Madrid now a very real possibility, it presents a big question over how much Liverpool value their No. 26.

ANDY ROBERTSON, 2024/25 Started: 38 (All competitions)

On as a substitute: 7

Unused sub: 9

Goals: 0

Assists: 2 Overall Season Rating: 6.8

Worrying early signs

Robertson’s dependability has so often defined him, with the left-back reliable defensively and rarely performing below a seven out of 10.

That swiftly changed in the early months of 2024/25, however, with immediate signs suggesting that chinks in his armour were appearing.

All of a sudden, it felt as though wingers had the better of Robertson, not least Bukayo Saka, who turned him inside-out en route to scoring for Arsenal at the Emirates.

A red card at home to Fulham was a clear low point in the 31-year-old’s season, following an awful first touch and foul on former Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson.

It was a moment that epitomised much of Robertson’s campaign, and the fact that there was as much scrutiny on his defending as Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s felt telling.

Too often, it felt like he was at the scene of the crime when Arne Slot‘s side conceded a chance or even a goal.

Granted, he only made one direct error leading to a goal in the whole season, but there was only one other in the previous five years combined.

For the first time, there were genuine calls for Kostas Tsimikas to oust him as first-choice left-back, which happened sporadically but never for an extended spell.

A champion but far from perfect

In true bullish Robertson fashion, he spoke back in February about those writing him off, suggesting that some of the criticism had been harsh.

“A lot has probably been spoken about me this season, which is something that I haven’t quite experienced in my time here,” Robertson told Sky Sports.

“It’s in one way pleasing because I’ve had seven years of going under the radar, but now this season there’s been a bit more spotlight on me. It’s part and parcel of football.

“I’ve seen it happen to players before and I will see it happen to people in the future. Obviously, it’s my turn now.”

While some may have disagreed, Robertson showed a spirited response to his dip, enjoying an improved remainder of the season.

His only assist of 2024/25 came at home to Arsenal – a perfectly executed cross to Cody Gakpo – and the errors were reduced.

Even the own goal against West Ham at Anfield was Virgil van Dijk‘s fault, which the left-back made sure to remind his captain of.

It is also worth stressing that Robertson’s season was still only ‘disappointing’ by his high standards – plenty of left-backs would be happy with the level he found.

By the end of 2024/25, he was a confirmed two-time Premier League champion, cementing his place near the top of the best left-backs in the competition’s history.

That said, he had been one of Liverpool’s more hit-and-miss players in a great season, which may explain what could be a pivotal summer.

A changing of the guard

Every great player eventually drifts past his peak and needs to be replaced, and that’s the brutal reality with Robertson currently.

And with Milos Kerkez now lined up as his successor, it comes as no surprise he appears to be considering a move away.

Atletico Madrid are his proposed destination, with suggestions Robertson himself is open to the move and that Liverpool would be willing to facilitate a smooth exit after eight years of incredible service.

Years of marauding up and down the left flank have understandably caught up with him, and his dwindling pace makes him a target for opponents, having previously been so rock-solid.

In Kerkez, Liverpool have a tailor-made successor lined up, with the 21-year-old a tenacious player carrying similar attributes to a young Robertson.

If he does opt to stay the Scot still has plenty to offer as a squad player, with Tsimikas widely considered the more expendable option.

There are after all more factors to consider beyond his immediate role on the pitch, as he is one of the most experienced players in the squad and one of their established dressing-room leaders.

But with only one year remaining on his current deal, both Robertson and Liverpool have a big decision to make.

The club’s ideal scenario may be seeing how he fares early next season and weighing up whether a new contract is the best outcome, but that could rest on the player’s own desires.

This summer feels like a changing-of-the-guard moment at left-back for Liverpool, but still too soon for a parting of the ways.

It would be just like him to fend off the threat of Kerkez and start the opening games of next season.

Best moment: An inch-perfect assist for Cody Gakpo against Arsenal.

Worst moment: The red card at home to Fulham.

Role next season: If he stays, competing with Kerkez to be the first-choice left-back.