Anfield bounces to One Kiss at Dua Lipa concert in the rain!

On the first of two nights at Anfield, Liverpool supporters bounced to One Kiss as Dua Lipa performed the song twice in the Merseyside rain.

It is fair to say Dua Lipa’s usual audience demographic has significantly shifted for her Anfield shows, thanks to her cult following among Liverpool fans!

Fans bounced along to her 2018 hit, One Kiss, which was written by her and Calvin Harris who, incidentally, has been the DJ at Liverpool’s last two bus parades.

The song became popular among Reds after Dua Lipa performed the track in Kyiv ahead of the 2018 Champions League final, which Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Since that night in Ukraine, One Kiss has become a cult classic among Liverpool fans and players alike, with the song played after famous victories such as the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2025.

The artist had even been due to play a special Boss Night at the M&S Bank Arena in 2020, but that was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Now, fans have finally been able to see her live on Merseyside, with many wearing Liverpool gear as they attended her Radical Optimism tour.

The club’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, was among those watching as he took the night off from conducting the Reds’ summer transfer business.

Such is One Kiss’ popularity at Anfield, Dua Lipa played the song twice on Tuesday night, finishing with a joyous encore in the rain.

“We couldn’t leave without doing this one more time,” she told the crowd.

“Liverpool you’re the one. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart thank you for singing with me. Thank you for dancing with me, this has been an incredible night.”

She also brought out Liverpool songwriter Dave McCabe of The Zutons for a special rendition of his renowned anthem, Valerie, written by McCabe and released in 2006.

Dua Lipa hasn’t been the only famous face to play at Anfield this summer. Legendary musician Bruce Springsteen also hosted two nights, on the second of which he brought out Sir Paul McCartney of The Beatles during the encore.

At his first concert, to the delight of the red contingent in the crowd, Springsteen referenced Liverpool’s Premier League title win, declaring: “Is this the house of the Champions or what?!”

Lana Del Rey will be the third and final act of the summer to play at Anfield, performing this Saturday after Dua Lipa finishes her visit on Wednesday.