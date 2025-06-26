Arne Slot has brilliantly outlined the culture he strives to create at Liverpool, saying a strong work ethic is essential in their quest for “perfection.”

The impact that Slot has had as the Reds’ head coach is remarkable, winning the Premier League title in his first season and making the transition from Jurgen Klopp look effortless.

Speaking to AXA alongside Academy Director Alex Inglethorpe, Slot discussed the culture he has created at Liverpool, including striving for “perfection” in his squad.

“You try to make up for each other’s mistakes,” Slot said.

“So in football, if you make a mistake, it doesn’t have to lead to a goal that you are going to concede. You hope that the team creates a work-rate environment where you can make mistakes and it doesn’t hurt you.

“But unfortunately, we also make mistakes that lead to goals – I make it clear that it’s a mistake from you or from you or from me, but I think it’s crucial that there’s a good relationship.

“As long as people know you want the best for him or her or for the team.

“Mistakes are also part of the process of getting better each day, and what we are trying to do here every single day is trying to reach perfection.

“We will never do that, but we will reach excellence along the way.”

Slot also discussed the importance of feedback with his players, and finding the “right balance” as a head coach.

“The older players talk a bit more if you ask for feedback than the younger players,” he added.

“If I get the feeling that if the young player starts to give feedback to an older player and the older player doesn’t accept it, it’s my job to talk to the older player and say, ‘listen, maybe he has very good feedback.’

You always try to see how is a player reacting on the feedback he gets.” He added: “If I see interactions between my staff members and my players, or players towards each other, I always look at how do they react, how do they react?

“As a leader, it’s not always the right choice to be hard, and it’s not always the right choice to be soft.

“You have to find the right balance.”

This all further shows what a great thinker Slot is, excelling in a tactical sense, but also in terms of creating a winning culture at Liverpool.

The Reds couldn’t be in better hands moving forward, and a potentially memorable summer in the transfer market could lead to more success moving forward.