Ben Doak will be raring to go when he reports to the AXA Training Centre for the start of pre-season next month, with the Liverpool winger already hard at work.

Doak’s standout loan spell at Middlesbrough ended early after the 19-year-old underwent thigh surgery in March, seeing him return to Liverpool.

As he continued his recovery on Merseyside the Scotland international set his sights on a comeback in time for pre-season – which, for Arne Slot‘s side, begins the week commencing July 7.

And while he is officially on his post-season break, which has seen him travel to the Algarve, Doak is already busy with early preparations.

Now back fit and cleared for ball work, the youngster has been working with Empire Performance Elite at The Campus, continuing a long-term association with the personal trainers.

Training alongside Newcastle‘s Charlie McArthur, Crystal Palace‘s Dylan Reid and Salford City’s Stevie Mallan, Doak worked through a series of passing, dribbling and shooting drills.

While the aim will be to ensure he is in peak shape before reporting to the AXA next month, there is a chance Liverpool’s No. 50 leaves before the new campaign starts.

Everton are among the clubs interested in a permanent deal for Doak, who is reported to be valued at around £30 million after significantly lower bids from Ipswich and Crystal Palace were knocked back in January.

There could still be a pathway for him at Liverpool but the enduring world-class form of Mohamed Salah has made it difficult for any other right winger.

Moreover, the £29.5 million signing of Jeremie Frimpong will add to the competition on the right-hand side, despite the Dutchman being a natural right-back.

Much could depend on the impact Doak makes on Slot in the early weeks of pre-season, with it clear that those within the club rate him highly but with little evidence so far that he figures in the head coach’s plans.

His work in these days before returning to Liverpool could be particularly valuable then, with the teenager either gearing himself up for a strong impression at his current club or ensuring he is in the best possible shape before joining his next.

Doak scored three goals and laid on seven assists in 24 appearances on loan at Middlesbrough, who saw their hopes of a playoff place fade soon after his injury.