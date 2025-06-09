Caoimhin Kelleher joined Thomas Frank’s Brentford last week but could already be set for another new manager as Tottenham look to the Gtech to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Having expressed the desire to take the next step in his career as the No. 1 goalkeeper, Liverpool sanctioned an early £18 million deal to see Kelleher swap Anfield for Brentford.

“I like the way the manager and the coaching staff go about their ways,” Kelleher told Brentford‘s club website after signing with the Bees.

“It seems like a really close, tight-knit, family club. They’ve got a really good track record of improving and developing players which is really what’s drawn me to the club.”

Unfortunately for Kelleher, he may never have the opportunity to work under Frank as he is the leading contender to take over at Tottenham after Postecoglou was sacked.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports Spurs have “made contact” with Brentford and “hope to reach an agreement in the next 48 hours” for Frank to become their next manager.

The 51-year-old and his backroom staff are expected to demand a fee worth up to £10 million, and if agreed it will end a seven-year spell leading the Bees after Frank took over in 2018.

He guided the club into the Premier League for the first time in 2021 and has since established them as a rising force, with a move to a ‘top six’ club having long been on the horizon.

It remains to be seen who Brentford will turn to if they give Frank the green light to move to north London, though Kelleher will certainly be keeping a close eye on developments.

His place in the team will not be in jeopardy and he will have known it was a possibility before he signed as Frank was consistently linked with replacing Postecoglou.

Nevertheless, it is not the ideal start to life at a new club after signing with certain expectations of working under the existing management.

If appointed, Frank will become Tottenham‘s eighth manager in 13 years – keep in mind Liverpool have had 22 in their entire history dating back to 1892.