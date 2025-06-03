Caoimhin Kelleher has officially departed Liverpool after 10 years with the club, with the goalkeeper completing an £18 million move to Brentford.

Kelleher has signed a six-year contract with the Bees as he embarks on the next phase of his career as a No. 1 goalkeeper.

It comes after a long and successful run as backup to Alisson – widely considered the best in the world in their position – in which he played 67 times and won nine trophies.

• READ: Kelleher had outgrown his role at Liverpool – £18m transfer suits everyone

With his sights set on establishing himself as a regular starter, Kelleher has opted to leave Liverpool upon the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool quickly agreed a deal with Brentford – with whom they enjoy a strong relationship after previous deals for Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho – worth an initial £12.5 million.

A further £5.5 million has been negotiated in add-ons, and if the full £18 million is paid it would currently stand as the 15th-highest fee received for a player in the club’s history.

Due to a 20 percent sell-on clause held by Kelleher’s former club Ringmahon Rangers they will receive up to £3.6 million.

The 26-year-old’s move to Brentford comes as a replacement for Mark Flekken, with the Dutchman joining Bayer Leverkusen.

Both goalkeepers underwent their medicals on Monday, with personal terms already agreed, and they can now look to find their feet quickly ahead of pre-season in July.

Allowing Kelleher to leave at the very start of the transfer window is a sign of Liverpool’s gratitude to their best-ever backup goalkeeper – and arguably one of their best in the Premier League era outright.

With no pathway to the No. 1 role under Arne Slot, despite how highly he is valued, the Republic of Ireland international can instead find that at the Gtech.

Mamardashvili is primed to fill the role of Alisson‘s deputy next season, with his £29 million move from Valencia now official, while Vitezslav Jaros could either stay as third choice or head out on loan for further experience.

All the best, Caoimhin!