Caoimhin Kelleher has penned an emotional message to the club that helped shape him “into the man I am today” after finalising a permanent move to Brentford.

After 10 years at Anfield, 67 appearances and nine trophies it was time for Kelleher to seize his opportunity to become a No. 1 goalkeeper, landing at Brentford in an £18 million move.

The 26-year-old leaves with the best wishes of everyone associated with Liverpool, all of whom recognise his need to take the next step in his career after a long run as Alisson‘s deputy.

With his move to the Bees confirmed, Kelleher took to Instagram to pen a classy and emotional letter to the club and its supporters after growing up on Merseyside.

He wrote: “I came to this club as a 16-year-old boy, ten years later I could never have dreamed of the journey I would go on.

“To have the opportunity to play for this club was something I never took for granted and the memories I have I will cherish forever from making my debut to winning trophies I have loved it all.

“Thank you to everyone at the club from the staff, to my coaches and my teammates past and present you have all helped shape me into the man I am today.

“To the fans thank you for the amazing support throughout the years I have always felt the love and it means a lot.

“I will always have a special place in my heart for this club and city.

“Thank you all and good luck for the future.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

A touching message from a classy man, who will undoubtedly receive an overwhelming reception on his return to Anfield next season.

Kelleher transfer banks another club 7 figures

Kelleher spent 10 years at Liverpool, rising through the academy ranks before establishing himself as a reliable No. 2 with the first team.

It is another nod to the club’s remarkable talent pathway following the Irishman’s low-profile move from Ringmahon Rangers in 2015, which saw the Cork-based side agree a fee of just £30,000.

According to the Irish Examiner, the two clubs also negotiated a 20 percent sell-on clause in their deal, triggered when Kelleher’s move went through.

Brentford have paid Liverpool an initial £12.5 million, with a further £5.5 million committed in add-ons, and if those are achieved that will therefore see Ringmahon Rangers bank £3.6 million.

Even the up-front fee of £2.5 million is the most Ringmahon Rangers has ever received for a player and also breaks the record for a sell-on windfall for an Irish club.

Ringmahon Rangers are in turn required to pay 20 percent of their fee – up to £720,000 – to Kelleher’s first club Rockmount AFC. Quite the transformative move, then!