Caoimhin Kelleher could be edging closer to a move away from Liverpool this summer as Brentford, his leading suitors, have now agreed to sell their No. 1.

Kelleher is expected to leave Liverpool as he enters the final year of his contract and the Irishman is unsurprisingly attracting heavy interest.

West Ham and Leeds have both made contact with the club but it is Brentford who are considered the front-runners at this stage.

That comes with goalkeeper Mark Flekken a target for Bayer Leverkusen, who according to Sky Germany have now agreed a deal to sign the Dutchman.

Leverkusen are said to have shaken hands on a €10 million (£8.4m) transfer, with Flekken – who spent his entire senior career in Germany prior to joining Brentford in 2023 – set to undergo a medical shortly.

The Athletic reported on Friday that Brentford had rejected Leverkusen’s previous offer of €9 million (£7.6m) but the two clubs appear to have now reached a compromise.

From a Liverpool perspective the most interesting note in The Athletic’s report is that Brentford were eager to land a replacement before allowing Flekken to depart.

This could suggest that either a transfer is in the offing for Kelleher or the London club have at least been given encouragement from Merseyside that a deal can be brokered.

Sources reported last week that Liverpool are seeking a fee in the region of £20 million for their second-choice goalkeeper, who turned 26 in November.

Liverpool know they need to sell

While that could be considered a bargain for a player of Kelleher’s proven ability and experience at the very top level, it is also informed by his contract situation.

Liverpool know that they will need to sell their No. 62 this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer in a year’s time.

For Kelleher, a move to Brentford could offer him the platform to prove himself playing week in, week out, which he has already confirmed as his desire for next season on.

“I think I’ve said it before as well that I feel like I’m good enough to be a No. 1,” he told Optus Sport on the final day of the season.

“I feel like I’m good enough to play week in, week out – and that’s what I’m looking to do.

“This season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games, but it’s definitely something I’m looking at.”

Liverpool have now officially signed Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the 24-year-old effectively replacing Kelleher following his £29 million move from Valencia.