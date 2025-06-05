An exit rumour has emerged regarding Federico Chiesa‘s Liverpool future, as well as two separate Luis Diaz updates.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to journalist Orazio Accomando on X, AC Milan have made new contact with Liverpool over the loan signing of Chiesa this summer.

It is claimed that the Italian is “open” to the idea of joining the Serie A giants, although it may not be an easy deal to get over the line.

?#Milan, nuovi contatti con il #Liverpool per il prestito di Federico #Chiesa. L’ex Juve apre al trasferimento, ma trattativa non semplicissima perché al momento i Reds non aprono al prestito. L’interesse c’è e si andrà avanti. https://t.co/eEpwIxxG80 — Orazio Accomando (@OAccomando91) June 5, 2025

That’s because Liverpool are “not open” to selling Chiesa on loan, preferring to either keep him or sell him permanently.

The 27-year-old’s time at Anfield has been a disappointment, but retaining him still wouldn’t be a bad thing, for team spirit alone!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Barcelona to sign Luis Diaz this summer, but there is no plan for a new deal. Right decision?

Speaking of Diaz, he has confirmed talks with other clubs over a potential move, saying it is now up to Liverpool to see what they want to do. Angling for a move?

Milos Kerkez‘s move to Liverpool could be close after a new update from Hungary boss Marco Rossi. He’s the perfect left-back addition!

Florian Wirtz scored for Germany against Portugal last night, but Diogo Jota ended up having the last laugh. He looked class!

Curtis Jones has summed up his love for Liverpool, saying he will “still keep his Scouse ways” and “won’t forget where he came from.” A sly dig at a certain someone?

Liverpool have announced their opening friendly of pre-season, with the Reds visiting Championship side Preston on Sunday, July 13 (3pm BST)

More from This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield‘s individual season reviews are now in full swing, with David Lynch assessing Harvey Elliott‘s season and future:

“Ultimately, Elliott can improve in many aspects, but he can’t become quicker, taller or much stronger, and when you are already carrying Alexis Mac Allister and relatively diminutive full-backs, throwing him in becomes an issue. “Still, there are no guarantees to be offered around Elliott, apart from to say that perhaps a desire to avoid too much turnover could earn him the reprieve of another season at Anfield. “But his prospects for a stay beyond that currently look slim, which is a world away from the feeling around him just 12 months ago.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man City are reportedly close to agreeing a £35 million fee with Wolves for the signing of left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri (Telegraph)

Brentford have reportedly rejected an opening offer of £55 million from Man United for forward Bryan Mbeumo (Sky Sports)

United winger Antony is seen as a potential replacement for Wirtz, should he seal a move to Liverpool. Talk about a downgrade! (Sky Sports)

Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Russell Martin as their new manager. He was preferred to Steven Gerrard for the job

Liverpool FC: On this day

June 5 isn’t exactly a memorable day in the history of Liverpool Football Club.

In fact, the only notable event that occurred on this day was the Reds signing Sean Dundee from Karlsruher SC in 1998.

The South African striker’s time at Liverpool proved to be a failure, however, with only five appearances and no goals to his name.

Dundee was sold to VfB Stuttgart the following year, swiftly being forgotten about on Merseyside.