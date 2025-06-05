➔ SUPPORT US
Chiesa exit report & double Diaz update – Latest Liverpool FC News

An exit rumour has emerged regarding Federico Chiesa‘s Liverpool future, as well as two separate Luis Diaz updates.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to journalist Orazio Accomando on X, AC Milan have made new contact with Liverpool over the loan signing of Chiesa this summer.

It is claimed that the Italian is “open” to the idea of joining the Serie A giants, although it may not be an easy deal to get over the line.

That’s because Liverpool are “not open” to selling Chiesa on loan, preferring to either keep him or sell him permanently.

The 27-year-old’s time at Anfield has been a disappointment, but retaining him still wouldn’t be a bad thing, for team spirit alone!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Speaking of Diaz, he has confirmed talks with other clubs over a potential move, saying it is now up to Liverpool to see what they want to do. Angling for a move?
  • Milos Kerkez‘s move to Liverpool could be close after a new update from Hungary boss Marco Rossi. He’s the perfect left-back addition!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This Is Anfield‘s individual season reviews are now in full swing, with David Lynch assessing Harvey Elliott‘s season and future:

“Ultimately, Elliott can improve in many aspects, but he can’t become quicker, taller or much stronger, and when you are already carrying Alexis Mac Allister and relatively diminutive full-backs, throwing him in becomes an issue.

“Still, there are no guarantees to be offered around Elliott, apart from to say that perhaps a desire to avoid too much turnover could earn him the reprieve of another season at Anfield.

“But his prospects for a stay beyond that currently look slim, which is a world away from the feeling around him just 12 months ago.”

Harvey Elliott never recovered from early setback – now faces future away from Anfield

Elsewhere in the football world today

2WT9ACJ Wolverhampton, UK. 16th Mar, 2024. Wolverhampton, England, March 16th 2024: Rayan Ait-Nouri (3 Wolves) scores the equaliser during the FA Cup football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Coventry City at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England (Natalie Mincher/SPP) Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

  • Man City are reportedly close to agreeing a £35 million fee with Wolves for the signing of left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri (Telegraph)
  • United winger Antony is seen as a potential replacement for Wirtz, should he seal a move to Liverpool. Talk about a downgrade! (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

June 5 isn’t exactly a memorable day in the history of Liverpool Football Club.

In fact, the only notable event that occurred on this day was the Reds signing Sean Dundee from Karlsruher SC in 1998.

The South African striker’s time at Liverpool proved to be a failure, however, with only five appearances and no goals to his name.

Dundee was sold to VfB Stuttgart the following year, swiftly being forgotten about on Merseyside.

