Six Liverpool players featured for their country on Saturday, it saw Curtis Jones deployed at right-back for England and Cody Gakpo set up a goal for the Netherlands.

With Jeremie Frimpong added to Liverpool’s squad, 36.3 percent of the Dutch national team was made up of Reds players when they faced Finland in a World Cup qualifier.

The club’s new signing started on the right wing for Ronald Koeman’s side, with Gakpo on the left as Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk were deployed in midfield and defence respectively.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Gakpo supplied the assist for Denzel Dumfries 17 minutes later after his trademark cut inside before a well-time lifted pass into the box.

There would be no further impact on the scoreboard to see the Netherlands clinch a 2-0 win, with Gakpo withdrawn after 85 minutes as his fellow Liverpool teammates all played the full 90.

As per FotMob, Gakpo had the most touches in the opposition box of any player (7) and made the most interceptions (3), while Van Dijk won all six duels he contested (three in the air and three on the ground).

Jones used as an ‘inverted’ right-back

There was noise ahead of England’s meeting with Andorra that Thomas Tuchel was to experiment with his team selection, with Jones to be deployed at right-back.

It proved the case, with Liverpool’s No. 17 named in a backline that included Reece James, Dan Burn and Ezri Konsa, with Jordan Pickford in goal and Jordan Henderson protecting the backline.

It is a role we have seen Jones fulfil at Anfield and here he did invert into midfield when England won possession, though the team’s performance as a whole failed to flatter.

There was no overwhelming victory, instead a 1-0 win off the boot of Harry Kane which Jones helped set up with a curved ball into the box that the striker ought to have scored from initially.

Noni Madueke would ultimately be credited with the assist after Kane’s initial shot was saved.

Jones operated with the highest passing accuracy (74/76, 97%) of any player and was withdrawn in the 80th minute – he earned a rating of 7/10 from the Mail but a 5/10 from the Telegraph.

Elsewhere, Conor Bradley played 72 minutes of Northern Ireland’s 2-1 defeat to Denmark, while Kostas Tsimikas was an unused substitute for Greece during their 4-1 win over Slovakia.