Cody Gakpo has been linked with a summer move to Bayern Munich, but a new claim suggests it may be a way of the Dutchman earning a new Liverpool deal.

Gakpo enjoyed an impressive season with the Reds, scoring 18 goals in all competitions and establishing himself as first-choice in the left-sided attacking role.

The 26-year-old has been mentioned as an option for Bayern this summer, however, with Brighton‘s Kauro Mitoma and AC Milan‘s Rafael Leao also said to be targets.

But according to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Gakpo “could imagine signing a new contract at Liverpool” instead of joining the Bundesliga champions.

In fact, he even reports that Bayern “aren’t quite sure yet whether they’re just being used as a pawn,” with the Liverpool attacker using them as a way of getting an extension at Anfield.

Gakpo still has three years remaining on his current Reds deal, so it would arguably be a surprise if he was handed a new one this summer.

Granted, he has gone up a level in the past 12 months, playing a key role in Liverpool winning the Premier League title, but there is no rush to improve his current terms.

Of course, that may change if Gakpo threatens to leave if his contract stays the same.

The Reds shouldn’t consider selling him to Bayern, though, with the Netherlands international still having so much to offer, and speaking highly of Arne Slot earlier in the season.

“Obviously he’s trying to help me to develop myself in moments in the game, how to be smarter, how to be better, how to get yourself more in scoring positions and giving the decisive pass and everything like this,” Gakpo said.

“He’s helping me a lot. The manager and the staff, they try to help everybody, and I think everybody can see a lot of players are developing well.”

Luis Diaz continues to be mentioned as a target for Barcelona, and while Liverpool are holding firm currently, there is no guarantee he will stay put if a head-turning bid arrives.

For that reason, the Premier League champions shouldn’t even be entertaining offers for Gakpo, who at 26, may still be yet to hit his prime.