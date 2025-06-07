Cody Gakpo has responded to rumours regarding his Liverpool future, amid talk of a potential move to Bayern Munich this summer.

The 26-year-old has grown into an influential figure at Anfield, impressing under Arne Slot during their first season together.

Gakpo has been linked with Bayern of late, however, with the Bundesliga champions reportedly viewing him as one of their attacking targets.

Journalist Christian Falk has claimed that the Dutchman “could imagine signing a new contract at Liverpool,” though, even using the German side as a “pawn” to get what he wants.

• READ: Cody Gakpo contract theory emerges after Bayern Munich transfer interest

Speaking to reporters while on international duty with the Netherlands, Gakpo gave a coy update on his Liverpool future, saying he isn’t focusing on it currently.

“I haven’t heard anything about it myself,” Gakpo said.

“I’m closing myself off from it. Maybe my agent has heard something, but I’m focusing on myself.”

Does Gakpo deserve a new Liverpool deal?

If Gakpo is angling towards an improved deal at Liverpool, the club must weigh up his worth as a player moving into the future.

The winger is contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2028, so the Reds are certainly in no rush to extend his stay.

That said, if Gakpo decides a move to Bayern is best, should Liverpool not offer him an extension, they may be forced into action.

He has shown this season how valuable he is, scoring 18 goals in total and proving to be a constant threat on the left flank, combining physical stature and end product.

But hopefully, Gakpo is happy at Liverpool and in no desperate rush for a new deal, with more attention paid to his current situation this time next year.

At that point, he will only have two years left and a contract decision may need to be made.