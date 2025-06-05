Curtis Jones: “I’m humble, I don’t forget where I come from”

Curtis Jones has summed up his connection to Liverpool as a city and club, saying he will “still keep his Scouse ways” and “won’t forget where he came from.”

Jones is now firmly in place as the Scouser in the team at Liverpool, after a campaign that saw him make 46 appearances and 27 as a starter.

That is by far the most he has played in a single season for the club, and while injuries played their part in a smaller role under Jurgen Klopp, it is clear he has been elevated by Arne Slot.

He may not be a surefire starter – and competition will only increase with the signing of Florian Wirtz – but he stands as one of Liverpool’s most successful academy players in the Premier League era.

“I’m just trying to be a humble kid, living the dream,” Jones said in a new interview with GQ.

The feeling of humility runs throughout his conversation with the fashion magazine, which he believes comes from his roots as a Toxteth-bred Scouser.

Following the title-clinching win over Tottenham, Jones made a beeline to local supporter Harry Whitehurst, a Williams syndrome sufferer he surprised as part of NIVEA Men campaign earlier in the season, and brought him onto the pitch to celebrate.

“Scousers have this thing about them that we always have the best [front] out to everybody, so that’s helped me along the way,” he continued.

“I still keep my Scouse ways in terms of how I go about things, how I portray myself, and the things that I want to do.

“I’m a star in the limelight but I want to give back. I’m humble, I don’t forget where I come from.”

Jones’ maturation on the pitch comes with his growth off it, having become a father in October with the birth of his daughter Giselle.

“I just want to make sure I’m always in my baby’s life, that the baby’s always got a happy home. That starts by me being a good man to my wife,” he explained.

“Before anything, my football and career, and my friends, I’m just a family man.

“I know what it’s like to lose a parent so I just want to always have my baby in a comfortable home, where she’s happy.”

The 24-year-old added: “As parents I feel you should want to see your kids as a reflection of you, of how well you brought them up.

“That’s why I invest in myself, in terms of, after games I won’t go out drinking and stuff.

“I’ll go home, I’ll recover, I’ll see the physio, I’ll make sure to get my sleep, I’ll eat well so whatever they choose to do hopefully they have the same mind frame.”

Jones insists he is still a “normal lad” and credits his mother for instilling that in him.