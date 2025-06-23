Darwin Nunez is claimed to have now given Napoli the “green light” to push forward with talks over a transfer from Liverpool, who will be seeking a big fee.

There is an acceptance that Nunez will not be a Liverpool player after this summer, but a number of factors around a possible transfer remain unclear.

Having been signed from Benfica for a then club-record fee of £85 million – of which most has now been paid – the Uruguayan remains an important asset to the club.

But Liverpool have opened themselves up to approaches, of which the most prominent has been from Serie A champions Napoli, who are looking to add another No. 9 to Antonio Conte’s squad.

With talks continuing between the two clubs, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano now reports that Nunez has “given his initial green light” for a move to Napoli.

Writing on X, Romano claimed that the 25-year-old is “open to the move after being presented Conte’s project,” with a further update on YouTube explaining that “Napoli feel they have Darwin’s ‘OK’.”

“The deal now depends on financial feasibility as Liverpool want an important transfer fee and his salary will also be a key topic,” he wrote.

“Now they have to make the numbers add up with Liverpool and the agents,” Romano added, as the Reds “will clearly want to get back as much as possible” from their £85 million outlay.

Nunez has three years left on the contract he signed in 2022 but it is unlikely the club will recoup their full spend.

However Romano explained that clubs in Saudi Arabia “remain interested” and Nunez is not “guaranteed as a Napoli player,” which could strengthen Liverpool’s hand in negotiations.

Clearly the situation is heading towards a positive resolution, with Napoli seemingly the striker’s most likely destination at this stage.

Arne Slot will have made clear that Nunez does not figure in his long-term plans as first-choice striker, with it widely reported Liverpool will look to sign a new leading No. 9 this summer.

Joining Napoli would clearly be an attractive proposition, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein previously reporting that the player would prefer to stay in Europe over a move to Saudi Arabia, with Italy or Spain in mind.

Conte’s champions have already added Kevin De Bruyne to their squad while Victor Osimhen is expected to be sold, with Nunez potentially joining as partner to Romelu Lukaku.