Darwin Nunez has again been linked with a move to Napoli, but some Liverpool fans believe a clue suggests his farewell has already been sorted.

The Uruguayan has ultimately disappointed in his three years at Anfield, despite being a popular figure and enjoying some good moments.

Nunez is widely expected to leave Liverpool this summer, not being seen as the No. 9 solution by Arne Slot, with Napoli continually seen as front-runners to sign him.

Now, the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe reports that the Serie A champions are “preparing an official bid” for the Uruguayan.

It is also claimed that Nunez “would be expected to cost around £70 million” – far more than the £42.6 million that has been mentioned recently.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano says that Napoli’s “initial request” is “in excess of €65 million (£55.4m)” but the Italian giants are “trying to work on deal structure and feasibility of the whole package.”

Despite Nunez still officially being a Liverpool player, those detectives among us believe his fate may already have been sealed.

His signature was seen on his dressing room door during the Reds’ Milos Kerkez announcement on Wednesday, with nothing written on Dominik Szoboszlai or Luis Diaz‘s.

It could mean it is part of a farewell video, for example, or a tradition that Liverpool players do when leaving the club.

These Liverpool fans shared their thoughts on X.

While the Milos Kerkez photo shoot was released, Darwin Nunez has signed his door citing a farewell. pic.twitter.com/oAcnOeRrKX — Samuel (@SamueILFC) June 26, 2025

Anyone see in the kerkez announcement video the number 9 shirt has been signed. Nunez fully gone ? pic.twitter.com/QaYPcr5wnF — LouieLFC (@LFC__Louie) June 26, 2025

Looking at the Milos Kerkez photos from the shoot that was released, Darwin Nunez has signed his door… Could that confirm his departure? ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/6qqI5hGSGI — 11Mo ? (@11MoSalah11) June 26, 2025

Why does Nunez's locker have a message and signed? ? It is his farewell video ready to go ? — Anfield Lounge (@AnfieldLounge) June 26, 2025

Whether there is anything in Nunez’s locker signature remains to be seen, but his time as a Liverpool player is surely up.

The 26-year-old has had long enough to prove himself for the Reds, but his finishing is still hit-and-miss, and he doesn’t seem tactically in tune with what Slot demands in his forwards.

A move to Napoli could be perfect for Nunez, allow him to thrive in a weaker division than the Premier League, and the famously passionate Naples faithful could take to him immediately.

He will depart as a popular figure among many Liverpool fans, but in terms of big-money signings over the past decade, he has been among the most disappointing.