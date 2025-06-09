Darwin Nunez‘s Liverpool exit may be edging closer after a new update on his future, while there’s been a positive Florian Wirtz claim.

According to journalist Santi Aouna on X, talks between Al-Hilal and Nunez’s representatives remain “ongoing,” with his future lying away from Anfield.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has also been linked with the Saudi Pro League club, but has now rejected a switch there.

???? #SPL | ??? Understand Al-Hilal have very positive talks with Angeliño camp and Roma. They are confident to seal the deal. ? Al-Hilal want to book travel and medical for the Spain left back of AS Roma soon ?? For the #9, talks ongoing with Gyökeres and Darwin Núñez… pic.twitter.com/AJukyKbORq — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) June 9, 2025

In a separate update, Aouna said that Nunez is “open” to the move – an offer is yet to arrive – and the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele has told The Anfield Wrap that he is “90 percent certain” to leave Liverpool.

If the Reds were able to recoup a good chunk of the £85 million spent on the Uruguayan in 2022, it would be a huge positive, considering his struggles.

Some reports have played down Nunez heading to Al-Hilal, though, so it’s far from a certainty.

Liverpool will reportedly offer £118 million for the club-record signing of Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen – with the German media going on to state the obvious that he will be involved in pre-season…who knew? (BILD)

Harvey Elliott has admitted that he may need to leave Liverpool this summer for the good of his career. Would it be the right decision?

Alexis Mac Allister has described the fact that James Tarkowski didn’t break his leg in two as a miracle. It was the worst tackle of the season!

In the latest in This Is Anfield‘s player reviews for 2024/25, Joanna Durkan has assessed Conor Bradley‘s season, with injuries the one lingering concern:

“Although Liverpool’s injury situation improved drastically under the tutelage of Slot, Bradley could not escape the clutches of the treatment room having missed 19 games in all competitions. “Only Joe Gomez (24) missed more for the Reds, with the duo accounting for 33.3 percent of the matches missed by senior players. “On four different occasions, Bradley succumbed to a fitness issue, primarily to his hamstring, which required Slot and the medical team to manage his minutes throughout the season. “The 21-year-old, therefore, completed a full 90 minutes just five times – that includes just one in the Premier League at Southampton in November.”

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on Thomas Frank as their new boss. That could be a good appointment for them, but no European experience. (David Ornstein, The Athletic)

Arsenal are said to have held initial talks with RB Leipzig over the signing of rumoured Liverpool target Benjamin Sesko, is he the proven forward they really need? (Sky Sports)

Man City have are thought to have agreed a £34 million deal to sign Lyon youngster Rayan Cherki. They want him in their squad for the Club World Cup (Sky Sports)

Wrexham are reportedly in talks with Leicester over the signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward (Sky Sports)

On this day in 1987, Liverpool signed John Barnes from Watford for £900,000.

The winger went on to become one of the greatest players in Reds history, with few players in the world better at his peak.

Barnes scored 108 goals and registered 99 assists in 407 Liverpool appearances, winning two league titles, and one FA Cup and League Cup apiece.

He would be worth as much as Wirtz if he was playing now!