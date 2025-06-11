Liverpool have received contact from Al-Hilal with regard to a transfer for Darwin Nunez, and Jarell Quansah remains on the radar of Bayer Leverkusen.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Saudi Arabia’s rumoured interest in a summer move for Nunez has now been confirmed by the Athletic‘s David Ornstein, with contact being made on Monday by Al-Hilal.

The reporter said that “the Saudi Pro League team were made aware about the conditions of a move” and “Nunez is thought to favour staying in Europe — Spain and Italy being a priority.”

He also named Atletico Madrid among the parties considering the Uruguayan.

It is expected that Nunez will command a transfer fee of at least £59 million, the amount Liverpool rejected from Al-Nassr in January.

With the Reds spending big on Florian Wirtz, it stands to reason that they may need to secure a move for Nunez before going back into the market for a striker of their own.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Jarell Quansah is on Leverkusen’s “shortlist” for a new centre-back, reported Fabrizio Romano – Merseyside journalists have said Liverpool would seek £50m for the 22-year-old

A deal hasn’t yet been completely finalised for Florian Wirtz, say local reporters, but Romano believes a ‘verbal agreement’ has been reached

Now former under-18s manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson has joined Huddersfield as an assistant coach to Lee Grant, alongside fellow ex-Liverpool coach Jonathan Robinson.

Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz all scored for their countries on international duty – watch the goals and read the round-ups here

More from This Is Anfield

When players leave Liverpool, usually the only way is down. However, for these 10, they have still managed to get their hands on silverware in post-Liverpool life.

“While not all of the following titles will have featured in the dreams of the players as children, they still represent success for the teams competing. “This list of 10 players includes players at all levels of their careers, some looking for a fresh start and others seeking to ride off into the sunset.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man City have confirmed the signings of Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki, taking their total spent in 2025 to £289m – there should be no room to complain about the Wirtz fee!

Sporting’s director, Frederico Varandas, has said there is no ‘gentlemen’s’ agreement’ to sell Viktor Gyokeres for less than £59m – the club hasn’t received any offers for the striker

Sky Sports’ Premier League viewing figures are down 10 percent on the 2023/24 season. While a lack of jeopardy won’t have helped, maybe they should be looking to lower their exorbitant prices before blaming external factors

Liverpool FC: On this day

Back in 1996, football fever hit the country as England hosted the European Championships and Liverpool was one of the host cities.

Four fixtures were played at Anfield in total, including the group match on June 11 between Italy and Russia that finished 2-1 to Arrigo Sacchi’s Italian side.

Looking to the future, Anfield hasn’t been selected as a venue for the 2028 Euros, but the competition will still be coming to Merseyside with Everton‘s Hill Dickinson Stadium being selected by the FA.