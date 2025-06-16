Darwin Nunez transfer talks turn “serious” with Serie A winners

Darwin Nunez has been a headline name when it comes to a summer transfer and talks with an Italian club have now been described as “serious” and “concrete.”

Liverpool’s No. 9 made only 17 starts under Arne Slot and none came in the last 11 games, leaving the writing on the wall for his future at Anfield.

Last week, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed “contact” was made by Napoli for Nunez and Federico Chiesa, with the Uruguayan’s exit “guaranteed.”

In an update on YouTube on Sunday, Romano has claimed that “Napoli have moved from phone calls to serious, direct, and concrete contacts for Darwin Nunez.

“So Napoli is working on the ‘Darwin Nunez‘ operation. Darwin remains a target for Napoli, and it’s not the only club [in the race], there’s also competition from Saudi Arabia.”

“In short, it’s not an easy operation but Napoli are working on it,” he added.

With Liverpool offered a deal worth close to £60 million for Nunez from Al-Nassr in January, the club will be looking for similar this summer – which would ask a lot of the Serie A winners.

Antonio Conte’s side are looking to diversify their attack on return to the Champions League, but whether they can realistically meet the Reds’ valuation remains to be seen.

Liverpool will be more than aware that clubs in Saudi Arabia could afford the outlay on Nunez but equally will know the No. 9 is “thought to favour staying in Europe,” as per the Athletic‘s David Ornstein.

They are unlikely to be overly selective with their talks regarding Nunez, who has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Napoli and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The Reds have currently been prioritising pursuits for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez but a No. 9 will still be on the agenda, though they will likely want Nunez offloaded first.

Alexander Isak would be Liverpool’s ideal replacement but Newcastle will not entertain talks, while Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike continues to be linked amid interest from Man United.

There are a significant number of moving parts for Liverpool this summer as they undertake an overhaul of their squad, and Nunez is just one of several names expected to depart.