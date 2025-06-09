Diogo Jota has lifted another trophy this season after Portugal beat Spain in a penalty shootout in the Nations League final.

Jota’s domestic season was again interrupted by two different injuries, halting any momentum the 28-year-old sought to find in front of goal.

He did, however, contribute crucial goals on the way to the Premier League title and he now has an international piece of silverware after playing a bit-part role for Portugal.

Roberto Martinez’s side progressed to the final of the Nations League at the expense of Germany, pitting themselves against neighbours Spain in Munich on Sunday.

On both occasions, Jota was named on the bench and only turned to in the latter stages – including the final seven minutes in the semi-final and for the second half of extra time in the final.

That amounts to a grand total of 22 minutes of action across the semi-final and final, which Liverpool will not be too upset at ahead of the No. 20’s summer break.

The 28-year-old had only four touches, including one shot, during his brief final cameo and could not prevent the game going to penalties after neither side broke the 2-2 deadlock.

Jota was not selected as one of Portugal’s five penalty-takers as they held on for a 5-3 win, with Alvaro Morata the only player not to convert for Spain to see Martinez’s men crowned the champions.

It is Portugal and Jota’s second Nations League title after previously winning in 2019, meaning the forward has lifted six titles for club and country over the last six years.

Jota’s future at Liverpool

There were doubts over Jota’s future at Anfield at the backend of last season and clubs from the Saudi Pro League were credited with interest ahead of the summer window.

Liverpool are set for an overhaul as Arne Slot starts to make the squad his own and a new striker is on the wishlist, meaning a tempting offer for the No. 20 would certainly be considered.

It remains to be seen if that eventuates but, as it stands, Liverpool will embrace his lack of minutes for Portugal and the fact he avoided injury ahead of his summer break.

If he does remain at Anfield for 2025/26, the club will be eager to manage his body after a string of unlucky injuries in recent times.

Jota has been a reliable source of goals since his switch from Wolves in 2020, with 65 in 182 appearances for the club.

But he has only played more than 40 games in a season once so far – that being in 2021/22 when he played 55 times – primarily due to injuries, and this term he scored only nine times in 37 games.