Diogo Jota may have come to Liverpool’s rescue sporadically in 2024/25, but injury problems again defined his campaign and his peak may be in the past.

This time last year, This Is Anfield assessed Jota’s 2023/24 season, stressing the need for him to “build a strong foundation this summer and into pre-season,” regarding his fitness.

It was felt that confidence in his body was needed, with Liverpool needing to know they can rely on Jota to be more available than not in 2024/25.

A fit Jota was the Reds’ best choice to lead the line going into the new campaign, but once again, what transpired was frustrating on an individual level.

DIOGO JOTA, 2024/25 Started: 22 (All competitions)

On as a substitute: 15

Unused sub: 3

Goals: 9

Assists: 3 Overall Season Rating: 6

Promising moments but more injuries

The fact that Arne Slot picked Jota in his first starting lineup as Liverpool head coach will have been a boost to the player, who repaid the Dutchman’s faith in him.

He opened the scoring in a tricky opening game at Ipswich, then assisted Luis Diaz at home to Brentford the following week.

Jota netted twice in a League Cup trouncing of West Ham and scored the only goal away to Crystal Palace in a tough lunchtime assignment, justifying the minutes he was getting. There was also a precise cross at Wolves that allowed Ibrahima Konate to power home a header.

Then the injury curse struck again.

Jota’s brave style of play can make him more prone to being an injury victim, and that’s exactly what happened against Chelsea in October.

The 28-year-old suffered a rib issue after being landed on awkwardly, denying Slot his first-choice forward for two of the busiest months of the season.

The No.20 return at Anfield against Fulham before Christmas and rescued a point for 10-man Liverpool against the Cottagers, finishing ruthlessly.

A crucial equaliser at Nottingham Forest was another key contribution, but they soon began to dry up.

The Portugal international’s season was only downhill from that header at the City Ground onwards.

A shadow of his former self

Jota has always been a streaky player, often going on scoring runs or barren spells and having the potential to drift out of games.

The problem is that when he isn’t scoring, how much more does he offer?

That increasingly became the case as Liverpool’s season wore on, with Slot’s attack being carried by Mohamed Salah, with Diaz and Cody Gakpo also contributing positively.

Such was Jota’s lack of influence, and Darwin Nunez‘s for that matter, Diaz was used centrally which was a damning indictment.

Even when he scored a trademark winner at home to Everton, he endured a poor night overall and it was his only league goal after January 14.

Jota missed the second-most big chances for Liverpool in the league in 2024/25 (14), per FotMob, and only created three big chances for teammates.

Not only that, but he hit the target with only 25.5 percent of his shots – worse than Nunez (38.2%), Gakpo (38.6%), Federico Chiesa (40%), Salah (41.3%) and Diaz (42.3%).

It would be reckless to write Jota off completely, but it looks like injuries have finally caught up with him and he can no longer be Liverpool’s go-to striker.

Time for Liverpool to sell Diogo Jota?

Opinion may be split on Jota’s future at Liverpool this summer, not least because of his inability to stay fit for long periods.

Now 28 years old and not the same force as in the past, the Reds may be considering moving him on with his current deal expiring in two years.

The more his contract ticks down, the more his valuation drops, but there is also the Nunez situation to deal with.

Selling both centre forwards without replacements already in place could be risky, so retaining Jota as a backup option would have its merits over the Uruguayan.

There is a slim possibility that his form simply dipped in the spring and that he still can return to something close to his best, but Liverpool must consider accepting an offer if it arrives.

A fully fit Jota can still be a weapon from the bench, but he doesn’t feel like a reliable option now.

At the very best, he has to be given a squad role moving forward with a notable upgrade brought in, whether it be Hugo Ekitike, Viktor Gyokeres or another of the numerous available centre forwards.

The other question is, would anyone be willing to pay the money Liverpool would want for a player who started 22, 19 and 15 times in his last three seasons?

Best moment: Scoring the only goal at home to Everton.

Worst moment: One goal in his final 18 appearances of the season.

Role next season: A backup No.9 if he is not sold.