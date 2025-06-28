Dirk Kuyt has quickly found his next managerial role after agreeing a one-season contract with second-tier Dutch side FC Dordrecht.

The former Liverpool forward began his coaching career as an assistant at a Netherlands amateur side Quick Boys back in 2017, before later taking charge of Feyenoord U19s.

He then took on his first managerial role with second-tier Dutch outfit ADO Den Haag, but he lasted just six months in the position.

In late 2023 he then joined Belgian second division side Beerschot, leading them to promotion in his first season in charge before subsequently being relegated in the season just gone.

Kuyt announced he had stepped down on June 20 and just seven days later the 44-year-old was confirmed by Dordrecht as their new head coach on a one-season contract, replacing Michele Santoni.

Speaking after his appointment, Kuyt said: “I am looking forward to a new adventure at FC Dordrecht with great pleasure. I have seen that FC Dordrecht has become a stable club in recent years.

“A team that plays good and attacking football, but also develops many young talents. I look forward to getting started as soon as possible.”

Dordrecht finished fifth in last year’s Eerste Divisie and were eliminated in the promotion play-offs by Willem II after penalties.

Kuyt will lead his new club for the first time in the league on August 8, when his side host last season’s third-place finishers Cambuur.

The former Liverpool man hung up his boots in 2018, six years after leaving Anfield for Fenerbahce following 285 appearances across six seasons.

A popular figure among fans thanks to his tireless work ethic, Kuyt readily returns to the city to take part in the annual Liverpool Legends charity matches.

The 44-year-old was touted as a potential option for Liverpool in their vacant assistant coach role, but that title is anticipated to be handed to former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.