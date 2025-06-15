Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has passed on his advice to new teammate Armin Pecsi, urging him to work hard at Anfield.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper has completed a move to the Reds from Puskas Akademia, coming in as their new third-choice player between the sticks.

Pecsi is a highly-rated ‘keeper who could develop greatly alongside Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili at Liverpool, and it’s now a case of him reaching his potential.

Speaking to Nemzeti Sport, Szoboszlai provided some advice for his new compatriot at Anfield.

“I say, come here and enjoy it,” Szoboszlai said.

“Work hard every day, I think you know exactly what your goal is, you’re determined enough.

“Otherwise, you wouldn’t have got to the club. Hard work will pay off in time.”

Pecsi himself is clearly delighted with sealing a move to Liverpool, not least because he and his family have grown up watching the Reds.

“It was hard to believe, because my whole family are Liverpool fans and that’s how I grew up, but when we were thinking about a club change with family and management, we didn’t think of such a big step,” Pecsi told M4 Sport.

“But this opportunity came, I decided that I wanted to try it anyway – after that, it will be up to me, what will be will be.”

It will be interesting to see how Pecsi develops as the years pass, given how high his ceiling is.

Recent comments from his agent have confirmed that the young Hungarian will not be loaned out, instead being given minutes in Liverpool’s academy.

Alisson‘s injury-prone nature is well-known at this point, though, so it is easy to envisage Pecsi being drafted into the first team squad on occasions next season.

Planning for the future is always essential, which is why Mamardashvili is coming in as a likely long-term replacement for Alisson.

There is no reason why Pecsi couldn’t threaten the Georgian’s place in the side over time, however, should he reach the heights expected of him from such a young age.