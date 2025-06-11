In the latest round of internationals, Dominik Szoboszlai scored for Hungary and Alisson secured World Cup qualification, but Curtis Jones‘ night finished less cheerfully.

As a man who enjoys family time, Alisson can finally finish his 2024/25 season and relax following Brazil’s safe passage to the 2026 World Cup.

The goalkeeper started and kept a clean sheet for his country, as Brazil beat Paraguay 1-0 thanks to a 44th-minute goal from Vinicius Junior, who slid in to convert Matheus Cunha’s low cross from the right byline.

Liverpool’s 32-year-old had little to do at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, with the opposition managing five shots across the 90 minutes, just one of them on target.

• READ HERE: Watch as Luis Diaz scores spectacular solo goal against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Dominik Szoboszlai scores to avoid Hungary upset

Back in Europe, Hungary travelled to Baku for a friendly against Azerbaijan, and they were dealt a difficult test by the team ranked 82 places below them in FIFA’s world rankings.

After just seven minutes, Hungary scored first through Barnabas Varga, but it took Azerbaijan just two minutes to draw level, striker Renat Dadashov scrambling the ball over the line from a corner.

Szoboszlai, the standout player from the two lineups, was on a good night though.

He took on responsibility as the Hungary captain and put his team back in front. With 20 minutes gone, he received the ball after surging into the box and struck first time to beat the goalkeeper from relatively close range.

Only Varga had more shots than Szoboszlai on the night, and the Liverpool No. 8 created more chances (7) than anyone else, according to FotMob.

He also made the most recoveries of any player, with 10 across the 90 minutes.

Liverpool’s other senior Hungarian interest, Milos Kerkez, wasn’t involved in the match, having left the squad on Tuesday – a possible indicator that a transfer could be close.

Meanwhile, the Reds’ new Hungarian goalkeeper, Armin Pecsi, played and lost 3-1 for Hungary U21s against Austria U21s.

• READ HERE: Virgil van Dijk scores brilliant goal as 1 Liverpool player rested for Netherlands

Curtis Jones comes in for England criticism

It was a less successful night for Jones as England lost 3-1 to Senegal in Nottingham.

Having played at right-back in their 1-0 win over Andorra on Saturday, Jones started on the bench at the City Ground but came on to play half an hour in midfield.

Being introduced at 1-1, Jones had hoped to spur Thomas Tuchel’s team on to a win but, instead, the result went the other way.

Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra put Senegal ahead just after the hour mark, following a long ball over the top from Kalidou Koulibaly.

While England held 61 percent possession during the match, they actually managed fewer shots and had just four on target, compared to Senegal’s nine.

Jones, who was already having a tough night as he struggled to find forward options, saw things get worse in injury time, as he gave the ball away allowing the opposition to break and score their third through Metz’s Cheikh Sabaly.

England were booed off and the media began to aim daggers at Tuchel. Henry Winter even wrote that it is “time for doubting Thomas” after three wins in his four games as manager.

Elsewhere Conor Bradley played well as a right wing-back for Northern Ireland in a battling 1-0 win with 10 men over Iceland.

Kostas Tsimikas also played, featuring for 90 minutes as his Greece side beat Bulgaria 4-0 in a friendly.